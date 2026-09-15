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Eager Lion 2026: US, Jordan launch military drills focused on regional security

Two-week Eager Lion exercise sharpens joint response to regional threats

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US, Jordan deepen military ties in first US-hosted Eager Lion drills
US, Jordan deepen military ties in first US-hosted Eager Lion drills

The United States and Jordan have launched the 2026 edition of the Eager Lion military exercise, with more than 200 personnel taking part in the two-week drills at Fort Carson in Colorado.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Jordanian Armed Forces began the exercise on September 15. Participants include US National Guard personnel from Colorado and Illinois.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, which the US describes as an important part of security and stability in the Middle East.

“Our longstanding military-to-military ties with the Jordanian Armed Forces are stronger than ever,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“Working and training together will further strengthen our collective operational effectiveness and readiness,” he added.

Focus on counterterrorism and regional security

Eager Lion 2026 is the 12th edition of the biennial exercise. US and Jordanian forces will train together on scenarios covering counterterrorism, air defence, maritime security, cyber operations and disaster response.

The drills are designed to improve joint planning, coordination and operational readiness between the two militaries.

First time US hosts Eager Lion

This year's exercise marks the first time the United States has hosted Eager Lion.

Colorado has a longstanding partnership with Jordan through the US National Guard's State Partnership Program. The programme, established in 1993, pairs state National Guard units with militaries from other countries to strengthen security cooperation.

Colorado and Jordan began their partnership in 2004, establishing more than two decades of military and personal ties.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpAmericaUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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