Punches thrown: NASCAR drivers get into physical altercation

The trouble began on Lap 457 as Blaney and Hocevar battled for second place. Hocevar made a move down the inside in an attempt to overtake Blaney, who tried to hold him off.

However, Blaney made contact with the front of Hocevar’s No. 77 car, sending his own car into a spin and ending his race.

Following the chequered flag, with Joey Logano taking the victory, Blaney confronted Hocevar and pushed him. Hocevar retaliated with a punch, sparking a physical fight between the two drivers.

Officials and others quickly stepped in to separate the pair, but Blaney remained furious, shouting at Hocevar before making his way back towards him as the confrontation continued.

NASCAR is a form of professional stock-car motor racing that is particularly popular in the United States. Drivers compete in specially built race cars, often on oval tracks, reaching high speeds while racing closely together for position.

NASCAR’s premier competition is the NASCAR Cup Series, which includes major events such as the Daytona 500. The sport is known for its high-speed action, close racing and occasional crashes and on-track incidents.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.