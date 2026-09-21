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Punches thrown: NASCAR drivers get into physical altercation

It was ugly scenes at the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, (L) and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 WABASH Ford, get into an altercation after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026 in Bristol, Tennessee.
Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, (L) and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 WABASH Ford, get into an altercation after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026 in Bristol, Tennessee.
AFP-CHRIS GRAYTHEN

Dubai: The NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race provided plenty of drama, with Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar involved in a heated altercation following a late-race incident.

The trouble began on Lap 457 as Blaney and Hocevar battled for second place. Hocevar made a move down the inside in an attempt to overtake Blaney, who tried to hold him off. 

However, Blaney made contact with the front of Hocevar’s No. 77 car, sending his own car into a spin and ending his race.

Following the chequered flag, with Joey Logano taking the victory, Blaney confronted Hocevar and pushed him. Hocevar retaliated with a punch, sparking a physical fight between the two drivers.

Hocevar landed several further blows, sending Blaney to the ground. 

Officials and others quickly stepped in to separate the pair, but Blaney remained furious, shouting at Hocevar before making his way back towards him as the confrontation continued.

What is NASCAR racing? 

NASCAR is a form of professional stock-car motor racing that is particularly popular in the United States. Drivers compete in specially built race cars, often on oval tracks, reaching high speeds while racing closely together for position.

NASCAR’s premier competition is the NASCAR Cup Series, which includes major events such as the Daytona 500. The sport is known for its high-speed action, close racing and occasional crashes and on-track incidents.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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