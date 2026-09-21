Punches thrown: NASCAR drivers get into physical altercation

It was ugly scenes at the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Dubai: The NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race provided plenty of drama, with Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar involved in a heated altercation following a late-race incident.
The trouble began on Lap 457 as Blaney and Hocevar battled for second place. Hocevar made a move down the inside in an attempt to overtake Blaney, who tried to hold him off.
However, Blaney made contact with the front of Hocevar’s No. 77 car, sending his own car into a spin and ending his race.
Following the chequered flag, with Joey Logano taking the victory, Blaney confronted Hocevar and pushed him. Hocevar retaliated with a punch, sparking a physical fight between the two drivers.
Hocevar landed several further blows, sending Blaney to the ground.
Officials and others quickly stepped in to separate the pair, but Blaney remained furious, shouting at Hocevar before making his way back towards him as the confrontation continued.
NASCAR is a form of professional stock-car motor racing that is particularly popular in the United States. Drivers compete in specially built race cars, often on oval tracks, reaching high speeds while racing closely together for position.
NASCAR’s premier competition is the NASCAR Cup Series, which includes major events such as the Daytona 500. The sport is known for its high-speed action, close racing and occasional crashes and on-track incidents.