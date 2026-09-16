He spent 8 hours robbing jewellery shop — police say he was a former employee

Four arrested as police say suspect knew where the safe keys were kept
A former employee allegedly spent eight hours inside a jewellery shop stealing gold and cash after using his knowledge of the business to find the safe's keys, police have said.
Now, investigators say they have cracked the audacious overnight robbery in Mathura, northern India, after examining footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras.
Vishnu alias Pappu Soni, 27, has been arrested in connection with the burglary at Jugal Kishore Jewellers in Kosi Kalan, along with three family members who allegedly helped him conceal the stolen valuables.
Police said Vishnu had previously worked at the jewellery shop but was dismissed months before the robbery following allegations of financial irregularities.
Investigators believe revenge was the motive.
The breakthrough also appears to explain one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the theft: how the masked intruder apparently knew exactly where to go once he got inside.
According to investigators, Vishnu was familiar with the shop's layout and knew where the keys to the safe and cupboards were kept.
Police allege that he entered the premises through the roof at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
He allegedly reached the rooftop by crossing adjoining buildings before using a gas cutter to break through an iron grille.
Once inside, investigators say, his previous knowledge of the business allowed him to locate the keys and access the valuables.
The intruder remained inside until approximately 5.30 am — around eight hours after entering.
Before leaving, he allegedly took the shop's CCTV digital video recorder.
But removing the recorder wasn't enough to make him disappear.
Police teams began collecting footage from cameras outside the shop and across the surrounding area.
Investigators eventually examined recordings from more than 100 CCTV cameras as they attempted to reconstruct the thief's movements.
One piece of footage reportedly showed a man carrying two bags before hiring an e-rickshaw early in the morning.
Police followed the trail towards the railway station and used additional footage to help identify the suspect.
Investigators eventually focused on Vishnu.
Police said he was arrested along with his brother Mohan, 22, his sister and his mother.
The three relatives are accused of helping conceal the stolen property. The allegations against all four remain subject to court proceedings.
Police said they recovered 7.12kg of gold jewellery and Rs1.1 million in cash during the investigation.
Police also recovered the shop's stolen CCTV recorder, a locker key, clothing allegedly worn during the burglary, and tools they believe were used to gain entry.
The amount of gold recovered is lower than the initial estimate given immediately after the robbery, when approximately 10kg of gold was reported missing.
Police have subsequently described the recovered property as the stolen valuables and cash.
The burglary had attracted particular attention because of the amount of time the intruder apparently spent inside the premises.
Rather than entering quickly, grabbing whatever was available and escaping, the masked thief allegedly remained inside for virtually the entire night.
Investigators now believe he had a reason for knowing the shop so well.
Police say he had worked there before.