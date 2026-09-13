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Abu Dhabi gets direct Aqaba flights with easier access to Petra and Wadi Rum

Royal Jordanian adds two weekly flights linking Abu Dhabi directly with southern Jordan

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Abu Dhabi gets direct Aqaba flights with easier access to Petra and Wadi Rum
Jordan Tourism

Dubai: Travellers from Abu Dhabi can now fly directly to Aqaba after Royal Jordanian Airlines launched a new service to the Red Sea city, giving UAE residents easier access to Petra, Wadi Rum and other destinations in southern Jordan.

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The airline will operate two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Aqaba, adding to its existing services between the UAE and Jordan.

Royal Jordanian now operates nearly 40 direct flights a week between the two countries, including 21 weekly flights between Dubai and Amman, seven between Sharjah and Amman and nine between Abu Dhabi and Amman.

Direct access to southern Jordan

The new Aqaba route gives passengers the option of reaching southern Jordan without travelling through Amman.

Aqaba forms part of Jordan’s Golden Triangle with Petra and Wadi Rum and is also one of the country’s main Red Sea tourism destinations.

The airline announced the route during an event in Dubai where it also introduced ExploRJordan, its tourism campaign covering destinations and experiences across the country.

Nearly 40 UAE-Jordan flights a week

Royal Jordanian’s expanded UAE network now connects Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with Jordan through a mix of Amman and Aqaba services.

The Dubai event also highlighted Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and Amman alongside Aqaba, with the airline seeking to encourage visitors to travel beyond Jordan’s traditional tourist sites.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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