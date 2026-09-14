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11 injured in ammonia gas leak at Jordan’s Aqaba industrial complex

Authorities contain leak as southern port is evacuated as a precaution

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The leak occurred at a fertiliser company within Aqaba’s industrial complex, prompting authorities to activate an emergency response plan and evacuate employees and workers from the site as a precaution.
The leak occurred at a fertiliser company within Aqaba’s industrial complex, prompting authorities to activate an emergency response plan and evacuate employees and workers from the site as a precaution.
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Dubai: Eleven people suffered breathing difficulties after an ammonia gas leak at an industrial complex in Jordan’s Red Sea port city of Aqaba on Monday, state television reported, adding that authorities had brought the leak under control.

The injuries ranged from mild to moderate, state television said. The southern port was evacuated as a precaution following the incident.

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The leak occurred at a fertiliser company within Aqaba’s industrial complex, prompting authorities to activate an emergency response plan and evacuate employees and workers from the site as a precaution.

Access gates leading to the industrial complex were temporarily closed while workers and employees at the new port and the main port were urged to exercise caution and follow public safety instructions.

Specialist teams were deployed to deal with the incident and subsequently brought the ammonia leak under control.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the cause of the leak or the condition of those affected beyond saying that the cases of breathing difficulties were mild to moderate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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