Authorities contain leak as southern port is evacuated as a precaution
Dubai: Eleven people suffered breathing difficulties after an ammonia gas leak at an industrial complex in Jordan’s Red Sea port city of Aqaba on Monday, state television reported, adding that authorities had brought the leak under control.
The injuries ranged from mild to moderate, state television said. The southern port was evacuated as a precaution following the incident.
The leak occurred at a fertiliser company within Aqaba’s industrial complex, prompting authorities to activate an emergency response plan and evacuate employees and workers from the site as a precaution.
Access gates leading to the industrial complex were temporarily closed while workers and employees at the new port and the main port were urged to exercise caution and follow public safety instructions.
Specialist teams were deployed to deal with the incident and subsequently brought the ammonia leak under control.
Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the cause of the leak or the condition of those affected beyond saying that the cases of breathing difficulties were mild to moderate.