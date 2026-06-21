7 women killed in toxic gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood plant

The leak occurred at a private seafood processing facility in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, where around 120 migrant workers, many of them women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the premises, according to reports.

Authorities said 67 workers were affected by the toxic gas leak and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Tiruvallur District Collector S. Kavitha said 46 workers were admitted to one hospital and 21 to another, while nine critically ill patients were later transferred to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Doctors treating the victims said most of the affected workers were young women in their early twenties. A senior physician at a private hospital said 15 to 16 patients had to be intubated, with 11 placed on ventilator support.

According to the Times of India and India TV, several workers complained of breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose after the ammonia spread through the residential area of the factory complex.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay ordered the formation of a three-member inquiry committee comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Pollution Control Board and the Public Health Department. The panel has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.