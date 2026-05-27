Chemical tank implosion leaves 1 dead, 9 missing in US

Safety complaints were filed against Nippon Dynawave on March 4 and May 6. The state's labor and industries department said on X that both are unrelated to the current situation and remain open. The former was an anonymous complaint about a valve on an aqua ammonia clarifier tank, according to the department, which noted that "it was not the tank that imploded." The other was opened about a sinkhole created by a drain that failed, according to the department.