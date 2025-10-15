Hazardous materials teams contain the leak and hospitalise several workers
Dubai: At least 43 people were injured after sulphuric acid fumes leaked from a factory in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Aqaba Governor Ayman Al Awaisheh visited the victims affected by the leak at the hospital. He said six of the injured were in moderate condition and would remain under medical observation for 24 hours in accordance with health protocols. The remaining cases were described as mild and were treated either on-site or in nearby hospitals.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said emergency teams from the Aqaba Civil Defence Department, supported by the Aqaba Support Group, responded immediately to reports of a sulphuric acid vapour leak at one of the city’s industrial plants.
In a statement, the PSD said the leak created a fume cloud roughly 400 square metres in size. Initially, 33 people suffered from breathing difficulties, two of whom were admitted to intensive care before the total number of reported cases rose to 43.
The company’s technical team managed to stop the leak before specialised hazardous materials units from the Civil Defence took over, implementing all operational safety procedures in line with approved protocols. Paramedics provided first aid to the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
Authorities confirmed that environmental measurements taken after the incident showed gas levels had returned to normal. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the leak, in coordination with the Public Security Directorate and other relevant agencies.
