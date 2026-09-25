Burjeel Holdings launches GCC’s first AI-powered cath labs to advance cardiovascular care

Advanced imaging platform enhances diagnosis while reducing radiation exposure
Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, has introduced the GCC’s first-of-its-kind AI-powered Cath Labs at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, expanding its capabilities in complex cardiovascular and image-guided interventions.
The new facilities feature Siemens Healthineers’ ARTIS icono.vision platform, which combines artificial intelligence, high-definition imaging, advanced 3D visualization, real-time procedural guidance, and automated workflows. The technology gives physicians clearer views of complex anatomy and additional guidance while navigating technically demanding procedures.
The new Cath Labs expand access to highly specialized, minimally invasive care while giving clinical teams greater capacity to diagnose and treat increasingly complex conditions. The imaging technology is also designed to maintain image quality while helping manage radiation exposure and contrast use, particularly during lengthy or complex interventions.
Designed as multidisciplinary facilities, the Cath Labs will support teams across Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart Services, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology, Neurointerventional Procedures, Pain Management, and other specialties that rely on image-guided procedures.
The technology can support a broad range of procedures, including complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusion procedures, structural heart interventions, peripheral vascular therapies, embolization procedures, interventional oncology treatments, advanced aortic repairs, and other minimally invasive image-guided interventions.
A key feature of the platform is OPTIQ AI, which builds on the dynamic adjustment of imaging parameters introduced with the original OPTIQ technology. Its added capability is AI-based analysis of live images, allowing the system to automatically reduce background noise in real time across different 2D imaging modes and body areas. This helps maintain high image quality even at very low radiation doses, supporting the ALARA principle of keeping radiation exposure as low as reasonably achievable while preserving the image quality required for the procedure.
For patients, these capabilities can support more precise diagnosis and treatment planning, reduce the need for repeat imaging, and provide physicians with better visualisation during complex procedures. For clinical teams, clearer imaging and real-time guidance can provide additional support when making decisions during demanding interventions.
The new Cath Labs will strengthen interventional capabilities at both Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, enabling the facilities to expand access to advanced procedures, manage more complex cases, and support growing demand for specialized cardiovascular and image-guided care.
At Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, the new facility has doubled Cath Lab capacity, enabling the hospital to handle a higher volume of procedures and meet growing demand for advanced cardiovascular and interventional services.
The hospital has also recently received AHA Chest Pain accreditation, further strengthening its capabilities in the assessment and management of patients presenting with acute chest pain.
The new Cath Lab complements Burjeel’s broader cardiovascular program, which covers prevention and early diagnosis, non-invasive and interventional cardiology, coronary angiography, angioplasty and stenting, structural heart interventions, electrophysiology and heart rhythm management, heart failure care, cardiac surgery, rehabilitation, and preventive cardiology.
Its cardiac surgery services include coronary artery bypass grafting, including off-pump procedures; heart valve repair, replacement and reconstruction; adult congenital heart defect surgery; aortic aneurysm and dissection surgery; complex and redo cardiac surgery; and mechanical circulatory support.
Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Department at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: “In complex interventions, having a clear and accurate view of the anatomy throughout the procedure is critical. The new system gives us enhanced imaging and guidance when navigating challenging cases, while also helping us manage radiation and contrast use. With the additional Cath Lab capacity, we can treat more patients and expand the range of advanced procedures available at the hospital.”
The platform also provides full 200-degree rotational 3D imaging, flexible ceiling-rail positioning, rapid 3D acquisitions, and system positioning precision of better than 0.5mm. These capabilities give physicians greater flexibility in obtaining the views they need during complex interventions.
The new Cath Labs are part of Burjeel’s broader effort to strengthen complex care by bringing together advanced medical technology, multidisciplinary clinical expertise, and comprehensive cardiovascular services across its network.