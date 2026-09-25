Burjeel Holdings launches GCC’s first AI-powered cath labs to advance cardiovascular care

Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Department at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: “In complex interventions, having a clear and accurate view of the anatomy throughout the procedure is critical. The new system gives us enhanced imaging and guidance when navigating challenging cases, while also helping us manage radiation and contrast use. With the additional Cath Lab capacity, we can treat more patients and expand the range of advanced procedures available at the hospital.”