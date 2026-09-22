Middlesex University Dubai's inaugural Digi-Health Lab Symposium explores the future of tech-driven healthcare

A real-life example was provided by Dr Rashid of King’s College Hospital London Dubai, who presented the transition from traditional snapshots of health data to continuous monitoring via wearables. "The stethoscope was invented 200 years ago to listen to the human body for the first time," she said. "Now we have digital health, which tells you, constantly, every heartbeat, every detail of your life, your sleep schedule, your glucose, every minute, 365 days a year. But just getting that data is not enough, our job is to change that data into decisions – decisions that will make sure people don't end up in the ICU."