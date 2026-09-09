Summer isn’t over yet: MDX Dubai has one more surprise in store

More surprises waiting for prospective students joining in September 2026
Summer in Dubai might be winding down, but the fun isn’t over at Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, with more surprises waiting for prospective students joining in September 2026.
This summer, the university has given the traditional Open Day a seasonal shake-up with its ‘Summer of Surprises’, bringing together everything prospective students need to make their plans for September, with plenty of summer fun and unexpected extras along the way.
Visitors can try their luck at winning summer-themed prizes, with beach towels, water bottles, padel rackets and more up for grabs. At the customisation station, prospective students can make an MDX Dubai tote bag their own with summer-themed stickers to take home.
And the summer touches don’t stop there. Ice lollies and chilled coconuts add something cool and refreshing to the afternoon, while the instant photo station captures the moment with a Polaroid to take home.
There is plenty to discover beyond the summer surprises, too. Faculty members are available for one-to-one conversations about programmes and what students can expect from their studies. Current students offer a different perspective, from what campus life is really like to workload, student activities, careers support and those questions sometimes better answered by someone who has experienced it first-hand.
For anyone who has made up their mind, there is no need to wait. Prospective students can complete the necessary steps with the admissions team and confirm their place for September 2026 while on campus.
One last Summer of Surprises
Missed out on the summer fun? There’s another Summer of Surprises Open Day taking place on Saturday 12 September 2026 from 2pm–7pm at MDX Dubai’s Knowledge Park campus, giving prospective students another opportunity to experience university life before the new academic year gets under way.
It comes just two days before the University’s Week of Welcome begins on 14 September, when new students will arrive on campus to meet their classmates, settle in and mingle with more than 7,100 students from over 120 nationalities. Week of Welcome will have its own line-up of special surprises for new and returning students.
For anyone still making their September plans, it is the perfect opportunity to explore the campus and get answers to those final questions. Students who confirm their place during the Open Day may also be eligible to receive a luxury gift.
Rakesh Ram, Deputy Director Marketing, Student Recruitment and Outreach, said: “Summer isn’t over yet, and neither are the opportunities that come with it. We want students to jump in, grab a prize or two, and get excited about what could come next. There’s something special about being on campus just before a new academic year begins, when you can feel that anticipation building and meet the people who could soon become part of your everyday life. Why not see where September could take you?”
Prizes and Polaroids aside, the best way to get a feel for an Open Day is to hear from someone who has experienced it for themselves:
William Hong Wei Wu, joining the BA Hons Business Management (Supply Chain and Logistics) programme in September, said: “I had such a fun day! I got to meet some of the people I could be studying with, speak to the academics who’ll be teaching me and learn more about what I’ll actually be doing on my programme. It made September feel much more real, and I’m really excited to get started.”
An Open Day for every stage of study
Prospective students can explore every level of study at MDX Dubai, from the International Foundation Programme (IFP) and undergraduate degrees to postgraduate programmes and MBA options.
Academics from different subject areas are available throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to discuss entry requirements, progression routes and programme content, as well as where their studies could take them. They can also learn how support from the University’s Centre for Careers and Employability can help them build their skills, gain experience and work towards the career they have in mind.
Not in Dubai yet? Join from wherever you are
For applicants unable to make it to campus, MDX Dubai also runs MDX Global Connect virtual sessions. Held regularly online, they give prospective students the opportunity to learn more about programmes and ask questions of faculty and current students before arriving in the UAE.
With the new academic year just around the corner, there is still time to squeeze one more experience into the summer and make those September plans official. The final Summer of Surprises Open Day takes place on Saturday 12 September 2026, with campus tours, programme advice, applications, prizes and summer extras waiting on campus.
Prospective students can join the Open Day on 12 September or apply now for the September intake at mdx.ac.ae/september.