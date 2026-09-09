Summer isn’t over yet: MDX Dubai has one more surprise in store

Rakesh Ram, Deputy Director Marketing, Student Recruitment and Outreach, said: “Summer isn’t over yet, and neither are the opportunities that come with it. We want students to jump in, grab a prize or two, and get excited about what could come next. There’s something special about being on campus just before a new academic year begins, when you can feel that anticipation building and meet the people who could soon become part of your everyday life. Why not see where September could take you?”