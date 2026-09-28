Take Moza Khitbi, a 17-year old high school senior who showed up with a bunch of friends and a mission. Medicine? Engineering? They were open to everything. They stopped at various kiosks, asking about scholarships, how long each degree takes and exactly what they need to get in. By the end, they said they finally understood what their next steps look like. “I am going to focus on my grades first, language tests next, and then on to university,” she told Gulf News.