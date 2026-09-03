From classroom to space: Space42 opens new programme for Emirati students

Students get exposure to space operations, AI, as UAE builds its future space workforce
Dubai: Emirati students interested in space, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies are being given an opportunity to gain first-hand industry experience through a new programme launched by Space42.
The UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company has launched the “Future Spacers Programme,” a 16-week initiative designed to strengthen the country’s talent pipeline and encourage young Emiratis to consider careers in STEM, AI, data management, and other technology fields.
The inaugural 2026 cohort has included students from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Zayed University, as well as schools identified by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.
Participants will spend up to 16 weeks at Space42 facilities, combining classroom-based learning with practical exposure to the space industry.
The programme has been intended to give students an early understanding of how technologies such as AI and data analysis are applied to real-world space challenges.
Theoretical seminars will explore the uses of space-based technology and how AI can support the analysis of extensive datasets.
Students will also receive practical experience under the guidance of industry specialists, with a focus on business and industry challenges.
The programme will go beyond technical training, with participants developing professional skills including problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and adaptability.
At the end of the programme, students will receive Space42 certification, recognised by the partner entities.
Adith Abraham, vice president of talent engagement and development at Space42, has noted that developing talent was central to preparing the space industry for the future.
“The future of space will be shaped by technology innovation today, and the talent that we nurture to apply it tomorrow. As the disciplines of space and AI continue to overlap, the industry will see growing calls for teams that can turn emerging technologies into practical solutions,” stated Abraham.
He has bared that the Future Spacers Programme represented a long-term investment in developing that capability.
“By engaging students before they enter the workforce, we can give them the strong foundations from which to contribute to the UAE’s space and AI ecosystem.”
The initiative supports Space42’s commitment to the National Space Strategy 2031 and the UAE’s broader efforts to develop national capabilities in space and advanced technology.
For students, the programme offers an opportunity to see how concepts studied in STEM and AI-related fields can be applied beyond the classroom, while gaining exposure to professionals working in the sector.
In addition, the initiative has aimed to ignite interest in space and technology among future generations while helping develop the professional skillsets required in a rapidly evolving industry.
The inaugural programme has followed a selection process that considered students’ enrolment in relevant STEM fields, minimum GPA requirements, and interviews.
Space42 has planned to welcome new cohorts on a bi-annual basis, maintaining engagement with universities and schools across the UAE.
The continued programme would contribute to developing the national workforce through consistent engagement with educational institutions, helping create a pipeline of young talent for the UAE’s growing space and AI ecosystem.