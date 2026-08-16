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Space42 wins ADX approval to buy back up to 2.5% of its shares

Company will fund the buyback from existing cash after first-half revenue rose 15%

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Space42 wins ADX approval to buy back up to 2.5% of its shares
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Dubai: Space42 shareholders could see the company buy back up to 2.5% of its issued share capital after the UAE-based SpaceTech company secured approval from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange for the programme.

The buyback, which received shareholder approval at the company’s General Assembly Meeting in April, will be funded entirely from Space42’s existing cash resources and carried out through open-market transactions.

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The company said transactions will be executed in line with ADX and Capital and Market Authority regulations, with completed purchases disclosed through the ADX website in accordance with market disclosure requirements.

This buyback program reflects our confidence in Space42’s long-term future and our belief that the current share price undervalues the intrinsic value of the Company. It reinforces our commitment to deliver attractive returns to shareholders, in line with our Financial Framework, and represents a disciplined and efficient deployment of capital
Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42

The programme allows Space42 to purchase its own shares from the market, with the maximum size capped at 2.5% of its issued share capital.

First-half revenue rises 15%

The approval comes after Space42 reported a 15% increase in revenue during the first half of 2026, reaching $260 million, equivalent to Dh953 million.

The company has not provided details in the announcement on the timing, purchase price or number of shares it intends to acquire under the programme beyond the approved limit of up to 2.5% of issued share capital.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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