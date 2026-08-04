23-year-old engineering student will represent UAE at ORBITA-26 finals in Russia
Dubai: A 23-year-old Indian expat student from Dubai is set to represent the UAE at an international space mission, where she will help design, build and launch a real satellite.
Shafaq Mandha, a BEng Computer Systems Engineering graduate from the Class of 2026 at Middlesex University Dubai, has been selected for ORBITA-26, an international satellite mission organised by Lab of Future in collaboration with the Future of Education in Russia.
After months of specialist training, she will travel to Moscow to represent the UAE at the mission's satellite launch.
Shafaq’s family hails from the western Indian state of Gujarat. However, she was born and raised in the UAE.
She began her schooling at Leaders Private School in Sharjah before moving to Westminster School Sharjah for her GCSEs from Grade 6 through Grade 12.
She completed her AS and A-Levels at Cambridge International School Dubai, before pursuing her International Foundation Programme and Bachelor's degree in Computer Systems Engineering at Middlesex University Dubai.
Shafaq plans to begin an MSc in Data Science and AI at the same university this September.
Shafaq’s her passion for space technology grew through student leadership roles and international competitions. "My journey has always been driven by curiosity and a passion for using technology to solve real-world challenges," she told Gulf News, recalling her roles as Student Voice Leader, Inclusivity Champion and Vice President of the Middlesex Innovation Hub's Student Body.
She credited her selection for ORBITA-26 to earlier experience competing in the Saudi Space Agency's DebriSolver Competition in Riyadh, where her team tackled the challenge of space debris.
"These experiences deepened my passion for innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and space technology," she said.
Professor Fehmida Hussain, Deputy Director, Head of Computer Engineering and Informatics and Founder of the Centre of Excellence for Foresight and Emerging Technologies at Middlesex University Dubai, said: "The ORBITA Mission reflects exactly what we aim to create at Middlesex University Dubai: an environment where students don't only study engineering but practice it at the highest level, alongside international peers and with realistic challenges.”
“Seeing our students take on a project of this calibre, and represent the UAE while doing so, is enormously gratifying, and we are incredibly proud of all that Shafaq has achieved to represent the University, the STARS Lab, and the Computer Informatics and Engineering department as a whole,” Prof Fehmida added.
Shafaq said the mission stands out for combining education, international collaboration and genuine scientific research.
"Projects of this nature are relatively rare, particularly for high school, undergraduate and early-career researchers," she said.
This year's edition has drawn seven competing countries to the finals in Moscow in October.
"Being selected to participate in the ORBITA Mission has been made possible through the invaluable experiences, mentorship, and opportunities I have received as part of the STARS Lab and the incredible faculty at Middlesex University Dubai," said Shafaq.
"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Dr Judhi Prasetyo and Prof Fehmida Hussain for believing in my potential, continuously supporting my growth, and providing me with the opportunity to be part of such an inspiring initiative. Their guidance and encouragement have played a significant role in shaping my journey into the space sector."
"Beyond the technical outcomes, I also hope to encourage more young people, particularly women and young girls, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Shafaq said.
"Representation matters, and I want my journey to show that with dedication, collaboration and perseverance, students can contribute to global scientific initiatives regardless of where they begin,” she pointed out.
Shafaq’s team includes Madhulika, Saanvi, Rayan and Shaurya, supported by mentors from Lab of Future.
Their roles span team lead, design engineer, electrical engineer, radio engineer, and research and theoretical analysis specialist.
She said she was also grateful to the Lab of Future team "for their exceptional training, mentorship, and for giving us the opportunity to take part in ORBITA."
"Their dedication has given us invaluable hands-on experience and the confidence to contribute meaningfully to the future of space exploration."
Having completed the research and mission planning phase, the team is now moving into prototyping the CubeSat structure, integrating payload and electronic systems, and testing communication, power and sensor systems ahead of environmental testing and final launch preparations.
Training for ORBITA-26 began in July 2026 at Lab of Future's Space Science, Tech and Research Lab in Dubai. In its first season, the UAE team placed second globally, setting a high benchmark for Shafaq and her cohort as they head to Moscow this October.