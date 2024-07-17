The journey began in Washington, D.C., where all eight international teams participated in cultural exchange and team-building activities. They witnessed the US Independence Day celebrations and experienced an unforgettable tour of Mount Vernon. They also observed a naturalisation ceremony where 100 people from 54 nations became US citizens. The group also visited Arlington to honour their programme’s namesake by reading his poetry.

The students and educators, who were part of the Scholarship’s Class of 2024, then travelled to Huntsville for a week-long immersive space training programme.

Educators as space students

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton School Dubai, who led the Dubai members of the UAE team, reflected on the experience. She said the week-long astronaut training camp included splashdown drills, where the aspiring astronauts practised safely exiting their space shuttle capsule and were rescued by a helicopter. For the final mission simulation, Hammond was appointed Flight Director. The team successfully detached a lunar landing module, completed two Extravehicular Activities (EVAs) with science experiments, and safely returned to base.

Hammond worked with eight teams from six different countries and eventually won the award for the educator who best exemplified the spirit of Al Worden.

“We learned together, faced fears, built trust and ultimately successfully overcame simulated mission hazards as a united team. Our shared experience was genuinely life-changing…we never believed at the start of the week that we would have the knowledge or skills to complete two simulated shuttle missions. We were mentally and physically challenged during our training. The adrenaline rush during the simulations is indescribable. But we did it as a team. Our skills of collaboration, communication, critical thinking, problem-solving under pressure, and creativity have greatly developed. Moving forward, we also have a much better insight into the vital roles and contributions we can all make to space exploration and science development to support global issues,” she said.

Riaane Al Tamimi, Head of Assessment and Digital Learning Coordinator at ICS Abu Dhabi, who led the Abu Dhabi members from the UAE, said: “Attending the space camp was a unique experience. The journey was a blend of educational knowledge, engaging activities, team-building skills, and social development, all centered around space exploration, which made us fall in love with the cosmos. We had the opportunity to meet incredible students and educators from various nationalities and backgrounds, as well as extraordinary scientists and astronauts like Charles Duke and Michael J. Bloomfield.”

She said educators enjoyed becoming students again. “We had our own programme, which was similar to that of students. We took part in a Mars Mission, got trained in rocket launching and took part in several other challenges. We got the chance to go through some teaching activities and got access to a lot of resources. We also got to meet some writers like Homer Hickman, the writer of the book Rocket Boy.”

Student experiences

At the graduation, the teams were presented with their wings by astronauts Charlie Duke and Mike (Bloomer) Bloomfield. Two members of the UAE team bagged two of the four student awards.

Shahad Abdulla, a student of Dubai National School, Al Barsha, won the Right Stuff Award “for the trainee who goes above and beyond to make their team’s week a success, holding the traits of the brave jet setters who came before us.”

Yousef Baha Ismail Al Badawna, a student of International Community School, Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, won the award for “spirit.”

Al Badawna shared his excitement, saying: “I got to experience scuba diving for the first time, learning how astronauts spacewalk, ziplining, meeting Charlie Duke, going to a baseball game, and so much more. It was a fun educational lesson getting to learn so much about space and astronomy. I envision a career in space exploration for future generations, due to the infinity of space knowledge. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped each other achieve access, including my own, granting me my own reward of a very cool mini-astronaut, recognizing my dedication and collaborative efforts.”

Another student, Zainab Alfaqeeh from ICS Abu Dhabi, echoed his sentiments: “I was incredibly fortunate to be a part of the Endeavour space programme, an experience that I thoroughly enjoyed. During my time there, I met a diverse group of people and made many lasting friendships. I learned so much about space, from the intricacies of celestial bodies to the latest advancements in space technology. This experience has not only enriched my personal life but will also be invaluable in my future endeavors. It has significantly fueled my interest in astronomy, providing me with a solid foundation to pursue my passion further.”

What is Endeavour Scholarship?

The Endeavour Scholarship is the leading corporate social responsibility initiative of Kallman Worldwide, organiser of the USA Partnership Pavilion at major trade events like the Dubai Air Show and ADIPEC. It was launched by President and CEO Tom Kallman in 2019 to honour the legacy of his friend and Astronaut Al Worden, pilot of the Apollo 15 Command Module “Endeavour.” The programme promotes STEM education and has awarded scholarships to 80 students and 20 educators from nine countries, including the UAE.

Kallman said in a statement: “The national support for Endeavour in the UAE is deeply gratifying and exemplifies the spirit of partnership that fuels this program. The UAE’s participation in the Endeavour Scholarship program highlights the nation’s commitment to fostering international collaboration in space exploration and STEM education. The experiences and skills gained by the students and educators during the space camp are expected to have a lasting impact on their futures and contribute to the UAE’s aspirations in the global space community.”

UAE team members

The UAE students were part of the eight national mission teams worldwide in the Endeavour Class 2024, including Australia, Chile, Poland, Singapore, and the US.

The student members of Mission Team #16 (Endeavour missions are assigned in numerical order) were Dubai National School, Al Barsha, students Fatma Mansoor Habib, Hind Khalid Alsuwaidi, and Shahad Abdulla; Almawakeb School Al Khawaneej student Hamad Bushahab. Students were selected from a nominated pool of more than 150 candidates by leaders of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and representatives of the Ministry of Education.

The student members of “Mission Team #17” were International Community School students Zainab Alfaqeeh (ICS Abu Dhabi) and Yousef Al Badawna (ICS al Mushrif), Sara Abuhaleeqa, a student at Aisha Bint Abi Baker High School for girls in Abu Dhabi; Salmeen Khaled, a student at Al Yasmina Academy in Abu Dhabi. Students were selected by leaders of the ICS and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) after a multi-round competition that asked applicants to submit videos and answer questions about leadership, problem-solving, and the responsibilities of being an “Endeavour Ambassador.”

