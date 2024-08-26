DUBAI: As Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 draws to a close, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the biggest savings with the DSS Final Sale running from August 30 to September 1. More than 550 brands will be offering massive markdowns of up to 90 per cent off at over 2,500 outlets.
Shoppers have been urged to mark their calendars for the shopping weekend brimming with further reductions on leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, electronics and homeware. For three days only, the DSS Final Sale brings a golden opportunity to take home items at pocket-friendly prices and enjoy shopping sprees.
For those in need of an extra incentive, participating stores are offering a last chance to win prizes - including a brand-new Jaguar F Pace, Lexus hybrid SUVs, Dh5,000 in cash, Dh10,000 in Tickit points, and diamond and gold jewellery pieces valued at Dh70,000.
The city-wide event takes place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center Mall, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi City, and several others.