Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will run for 65 days this year, from June 28 to September 1, it was revealed on Thursday. DSS offers daily discounts, prizes and free access for children at several attractions.

“New surprises will be unlocked every day”, DFRE said, offering experiences across shopping malls, theme parks and attractions, hotel staycation promotions, performances and live entertainment, diverse culinary choices, and a new season of Modesh World celebrating its 25th anniversary.

As always, the city’s summer festival will also bring opportunities for shoppers to win prizes in raffles and competitions.

Opening weekend

Kicking off DSS 2024, the opening weekend will feature concerts at Coca Cola Arena by legendary performers Georges Wassouf and Al Shami on June 28, followed by rap artists Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice on June 29, and Ethiopia’s pop star Teddy Afro on June 30.

Returning for its third year, the ‘Beat the Heat’ concert series will feature a line up of rising young Arab musicians, as well as fun game zones and dining experiences. Visitors can look out for performances from the likes of Siilawy, Marwan Moussa, Soulja, Abo El Anwar and Big Sam. The complete lineup, ticket sales, and other exciting announcements will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, DSS sales will bring bargains at leading brands across the city. Shoppers can grab limited-time offers on lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and electronics brands.