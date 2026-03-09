UAE participates in Extraordinary EU–GCC leaders meeting

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressed his sincere gratitude to the assembled leaders for their unwavering support and solidarity during the present crisis. Sheikh Saif commended the steadfastness and resilience demonstrated by the UAE in defending against a barrage of more than 1,700 Iranian missiles and drones. He underscored the UAE’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of all people on its territory in the face of Iran's unlawful and unprovoked attacks.