He added: “Catering to every preference and price point, Dubai has set out to outdo itself yet again as it offers a compelling alternative to traditional summer destinations, with world-class entertainment, endless offers, exciting adventures, and a vibrant culinary scene.”

Opening weekend

The DSS Opening Weekend Celebrations will light up select malls in Dubai on June 28. Visitors can expect live entertainment, featuring a mix of music, dance, and performing arts. City Centre Mirdif will feature captivating acts by Norwegian dance group Quick Style, Jordanian indie band Autostrad, Jordanian-Palestinian singer and songwriter Dana Salah, Iraqi–Canadian singer and songwriter Ali Gatie; while Mall of the Emirates will see DJ Keza, DJ Tala Samman, and DJ Sonya spin their beats alongside dance performances by Hallway Boyz, Moto Dancers, and a Bharatnatyam and Hip-Hop Fusion. Dubai Festival City Mall will host dazzling parades, mesmerising dances, and captivating stilt walkers as they create an unforgettable summer atmosphere.

Also, performers Georges Wassouf and Al Shami will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on June 28. Three rapping sensations - Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice - will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on June 29; followed by Ethiopin pop star Teddy Afro, who will perform at the venue on June 30.

12-hour sale

The DSS 12 Hour Sale will be held on June 28 from 10am to 10pm, with discounts of up to 90 per cent off across more than 100 brands at select malls.

Modesh World

Modesh World will mark its 25th anniversary grand celebrations this year, welcoming visitors at one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities with 170 rides and attractions, including an all-new Inflatable Park and Animal World Play Area, more than 100 arcade games and VR experiences, soft play areas, and much more. There will also be over 20 dining options, including a Modesh Cafe.

The DSS opening weekend will also see the launch of Movie Magic at select cinemas across Dubai. Visitors can expect daily surprises, win instant prizes, and avail combo deals on tickets and snacks.

Concerts

This summer, the Beat the Heat concert series returns for its third edition, transforming Dubai World Trade Centre into a hub of Indie Arabic music. Presented as a collaboration between Spotlighthive, Dubai Summer Surprises, and Dubai Calendar, this year’s edition goes beyond music to offer a full entertainment experience with games and food and beverage zones across two weekends – July 12-13 and July 19-20. Performances from Siilawy, Marwan Moussa, and a line-up of regional stars like Dafencii, Hleem, and Soulja are scheduled. Dubai will also welcome performers such as Abo El Anwar, Abyusif, Moscow, Big Sam, Noel Kharmen, and Aziz Maraka.

For classic music enthusiasts, the 2024 Symphonic Middle East Festival brings together a performance by ST-DUO, a piano duo alongside tango by Argentinian dancers. The event opens on July 5 at Zabeel Theatre, Dubai.

Family fun

Hundreds of hotels are offering Kids Go Free offers, along with attractions like Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, Burj Khalifa At the Top, and the AYA Universe. Additionally, dozens of top hotels and resorts across the city are offering couples offers, including getaways, wellness retreats, fine-dining experiences, and more.

Exclusive package

The exclusive DSS Entertainer package unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers across a selection of dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, fitness locations and other destination experiences across Dubai. The DSS Entertainer is priced at Dh195, with all exclusive offers being redeemable every day of the week. The DSS Entertainer is available until September 1, and is valid from three months of the date of activation. What’s more, users can share BOGO vouchers with up to three friends.

Retail promotions

Residents and visitors can avail 10 weeks of retail deals across more than 800 brands at over 3,500 stores throughout the city, where discounts of up to 75 per cent await. Participating stores will offer a chance to win prizes and exclusive weekly promotions.

DSS Daily Surprises promises to be another experience for bargain hunters from July 2 to 4 August 4, bringing 34 days of daily surprises across sports, fashion, beauty, and home labels. Details for each day’s surprise will only be unveiled 24 hours beforehand.

Food

The Summer Restaurant Week will run from August 23 to September 1 with a curated list of 50 top family-friendly restaurants offering specially priced set menus for lunch and dinner.

Kicking off on July 15 is the inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats. For 30 days, foodies can enjoy discounts on a curated list of 100 of Dubai’s best “family-friendly” restaurants starting at 20 per cent for two and rising up to 30 per cent for four diners.

Activations

Retail hotspots across the city participation in DSS include Box Park, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Last Exit Al Khawaneej.

Raffles

The Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 will put the keys to a brand-new GAC GS8 2024 in the hands of six shoppers from June 28 to September 1. Upon spends of Dh200 or more at 18 participating malls, shoppers can automatically enter into the draw.

Dubai’s malls will offer back-to-school offers from August 5 to 28 with a Back to School Raffle Campaign 2024. A Dh200 spend can get customers to score a digital raffle ticket and enter to win a share of Dh100,000. As many as 20 winners have the opportunity to take home Dh5,000 each.

The DSS Mega Raffle from 16 June to 26 August will bring eight winners the chance to cruise into the summer in brand new Mini Coopers. Shoppers can buy raffle coupons for Dh50 at ENOC stations or select malls, with every 10,000 tickets sold resulting in a draw.

Expo City Dubai is calling young explorers aged 5-12 years to enjoy summer experiences from 8 July - 23 August. Offering a blend of learning and fun, the camp is packed with creative activities, hands-on workshops, outdoor discoveries.

The Al Shindagha Museum Summer Camp will immerse children aged 6-13 years in challenges and indoor activities. Running over two weeks, from 15-19 July and 22-26 July, children will have the opportunity to hone their critical thinking, physical prowess, and problem-solving.

City decor

DSS will feature themed structures, lighting displays, branding illuminating the city, and performing arts. Bringing aerial shows and more, these city-wide activations will bring a festive ambience to Dubai all summer.