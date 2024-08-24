Dubai: Dubai Police have reminded motorists to follow traffic laws to ensure accident fee first day of school on August 26.
Police have launched ‘A Day Without Accidents’ campaign across the country as pupils return to school.
Dubai Police said that they would enhance their field presence on the first day of school in line with the campaign.
Under the slogan “Greater Commitment ... Greater Safety,” the campaig aims to ensure that the first day of the new school year is free of traffic incidents.
Registered motorists will receive appreciation certificates and have their four traffic black points removed for driving safely.
By encouraging adherence to traffic laws, the campaign aims to achieve the highest levels of road safety, protecting lives and property, and recording zero traffic incidents on the first day of the academic year.
Secure city
Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that A Day Without Accidents campaign embodies the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads safer. “It also aligns with Dubai Police’s vision for a secure city through awareness campaigns and traffic initiatives aimed at ensuring the highest levels of safety for all road users and urging drivers to follow instructions and safety guidelines diligently,” he added.
“Those who sign the pledge and successfully complete the day without incidents will be given a traffic certificate of compliance and the opportunity to remove four black points from their driving licence,” he added.
Four key messages
He also indicated that the campaign focuses on four key messages: wearing seatbelts, give way to pedestrians, avoide distractions while driving, and do not make sudden lane changes.
Brig. bin Suwaidan called on drivers and road users to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations, including complying with speed limits, especially in areas around schools, avoiding distractions like using mobile phones, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, giving priority to pedestrians crossing the road, and give way to emergency vehicles.
How to register
Motorists can register and participate in the campaign through the official website of the Ministry of Interior (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=716&c=1).