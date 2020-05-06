RTA opens a new bridge on the busy Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street in Bur Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Roads and Transport Aurthority (RTA) in Dubai has announced to open to two more pedestrian bridges in the emirate.

One of the pedestrian bridges has been opened at Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, Bur Dubai, and another one at Al Marabea’ Street, Al Quoz. RTA built these bridges to enhance pedestrian safety and streamline the link between residential communities and business outlets, according to a RTA press release.

Engineer Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The first bridge crosses over Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street at Bur Dubai nearby Ascot Hotel. It links the two sides of a very busy street buzzing with year-round trading activities. The bridge is fitted with lifts to ease the movement of people between the two sides of the street,” she explained.

“The second bridge is built on Al Marabea’ Street at Al Quoz. It mainly serves residents of the neighbourhood, and labours community. The bridge is fitted with ramps to streamline the movement of users. The construction of this bridge is expected to fend off the casual crossing of the street, which often led to runover accidents.