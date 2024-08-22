Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday issued a circular, allowing parents working in federal government entities to benefit from the flexibility provided by the “Back- to- School” policy.

As per the back-to-school policy, parents, who are federal government employees, will be granted flexible work hours on the first day of the new school year and during the first week for those with children in nurseries and kindergartens.

The policy allows parents of children in primary stage and above to accompany them to schools by offering either a morning delay or early departure permit on the first day of school. The permitted time is capped at a total of three hours, which can be utilised either as a single block or split across two shifts — morning and evening.

Flexible work hours should be granted in alignment with the federal government’s human resources laws and regulations, as determined by the entity and subject to approval from the direct manager. During the first week of the school year, parents of children attending nurseries and kindergartens are allowed to arrive at work late or leave early to accompany their children to school or to bring them back home.