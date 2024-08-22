Dubai: With schools reopening next week, UAE-based doctors have advised parents to ensure their children are fit and school-ready.

Three doctors Gulf News spoke to had the same prescription: Prevention is better than cure.

Dr. Aji Mathew, consultant paediatrician at Mubadala Health Dubai, part of the M42 group, said, “Teaching children about the spread of illnesses and the importance of hygiene isn’t just about avoiding sick days — it’s about empowering them with knowledge to make healthy choices.”

Dr. Aji Mathew A general check-up with a paediatrician before school starts can also help identify any potential health issues, he said, adding that the check-up should include assessing growth parameters like height and weight, screening for deficiencies, and conducting basic blood tests for anaemia and vitamin deficiencies.

Common ailments

During routine health checks, it is advisable to consider vision and hearing screening too, besides encouraging children to openly discuss stress, anxiety and mental well-being as they adapt to new school routines.

Dr. Mohamed Shahid Padiyar, Specialist Paediatrics, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, said there are some common ailments that children face when returning to school.

Dr. Mohamed Shahid Padiyar “They include respiratory infections like colds, coughs and viral infections as kids are exposed to different pathogens; gastrointestinal infections which include stomach bugs, often due to poor hand hygiene or contaminated food; and seasonal allergies or those triggered by dust mites and mold,” he said.

Main symptoms

Explaining the symptoms, Dr N usheen Ameenuddin, Paediatrician at Mayo Clinic, said, “Once kids are in an environment with other children, we frequently see different types of viral illnesses circulate. Typically, we will see upper respiratory infections, which may involve runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, coughing, with or without fever. We also see gastrointestinal viruses that may cause diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with or without fever. There are many viruses that can cause other symptoms that just make kids feel any of the above symptoms along with fatigue and a feeling of being unwell.”

Dr Nusheen Ameenuddin She said students would do well to stay home when mild symptoms kick in, ensure good handwashing and wearing a mask when ill, to prevent the spread of illness to others. “If there are more serious symptoms like difficulty in breathing, prolonged fever, dehydration or changes in mental status, a physician must be consulted.”

According to Dr Mathew regular handwashing is a simple, yet most effective, way to prevent illness. “Teach children the importance of washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals and after using the restroom. For on-the-go hygiene, encourage the use of hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol,” he advised.

He also stressed on the need for adequate physical activity and sleep to boost the immune system. “Encourage your child to participate in regular exercise or outdoor play. Activities like walking, biking, or team sports can keep them active and healthy. Kids should also getting enough sleep — at least seven or eight hours a day.”

Flu shot essential

Dr Padiyar said taking the flu shot is important. “It is essential to protect against seasonal influenza, especially in school environments where transmission is high. Get children vaccinated early in the school year for optimal protection during peak flu season. It is recommended for all school-age children and staff to reduce absenteeism and community spread,” he noted.

According to Dr Ameenuddin, besides the influenza shot, other recommended immunisations must be given. “We have very strong evidence that shows that children who get immunised are much less likely to have severe illness that requires hospitalisation. Vaccines are very safe and effective at preventing serious complications from illnesses even if a child does get sick,” she added.

Health evaluation check-list

Dr. Mathew highlights that before school begins, a comprehensive health evaluation is essential. This should include:

Growth assessment: Monitoring height, weight, and overall development.

Nutritional review: Identifying and addressing any nutritional deficiencies.

Vaccination status: Ensuring all required vaccinations are up-to-date, with a particular emphasis on the influenza vaccine to mitigate the impact of flu.

Chronic medications: Refilling prescriptions for ongoing conditions like asthma or epilepsy to avoid disruptions.