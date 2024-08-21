The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, launched the initiative with support from the Sharjah Charity Association and in collaboration with the General Department of Correctional and Reformative Institutions at the Ministry of Interior.

Colonel Abdullah Al Ghazal, acting director of the Correctional and Reformative Institution at Sharjah Police, affirmed the General Command’s commitment to enhancing social solidarity and launching humanitarian initiatives that support inmates and their families on psychological and social levels. This effort alleviates the burdens on inmates’ families and brings joy to their children’s hearts, he said.