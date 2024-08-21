Sharjah: As many as 213 school bags filled with educational supplies have been provided to children of inmates in Sharjah ahead of the new school year as part of the launch of the ‘Happiness in Education’ initiative.
The supplies include notebooks, pens, stationery, and other items needed by students across various educational stages.
The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, launched the initiative with support from the Sharjah Charity Association and in collaboration with the General Department of Correctional and Reformative Institutions at the Ministry of Interior.
Colonel Abdullah Al Ghazal, acting director of the Correctional and Reformative Institution at Sharjah Police, affirmed the General Command’s commitment to enhancing social solidarity and launching humanitarian initiatives that support inmates and their families on psychological and social levels. This effort alleviates the burdens on inmates’ families and brings joy to their children’s hearts, he said.
Col Al Ghazal also praised the role of partners and supporting entities in achieving social solidarity and enhancing the quality of life in the community.