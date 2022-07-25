Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has issued a fresh advisory urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained and all damaged parts are repaired, especially with the summer heat increasing and people travelling by road.
Colonel Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged motorists to carry out regular check-ups on their vehicles and adhere to the traffic laws and regulations while temperature goes up by the day.
“During summer, vehicle fires increase significantly, resulting in human losses and material damage to the vehicle. This must be avoided by ensuring regular vehicle maintenance and replacing damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wiring,” Col. Bin Suwaidan explained.
“It is essential to ensure vehicles are well-maintained at credible agencies , as neglecting vehicle maintenance and resorting to unreliable repair shops is one of the reasons that lead to breakdowns and vehicle fires,” he added.
The acting director of Dubai Traffic Police confirmed that during the first half of the current year (2022), the General Directorate issued 2,166 violations related to defective tyres and 2,215 violations related to driving a vehicle that does not meet the safety requirements and 1,704 fines for driving an unserviceable vehicle.