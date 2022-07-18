1 of 6
Paris: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met today with President of the French Republic Senate Gérard Larcher at Luxembourg Palace in Paris.
The meeting came on day one of the UAE President’s inaugural state visit to France.
During the meeting with Larcher, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s continued commitment to further building upon its deep, productive, and lasting relationship with France to realise new opportunities and address the top global challenges that we collectively face today.
Sheikh Mohamed toured the Palace, which is home to the Senate and the upper house of the French Parliament, including visits to the main hall, palace library and other facilities within the historic building.
In the Luxembourg Palace guestbook, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "I am pleased to visit the Senate premises in Luxembourg Palace. This is a historic establishment that witnessed important events in French history, which also represents great architecture and the creativity of human civilisation. I look forward to having this visit be considered as a starting point to continue to develop friendly relations between the UAE and France, to bolster the communications between our citizens, and to enhance collaboration."
Sheikh Mohamed is scheduled to meet other French officials during his two-day visit, including Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.
