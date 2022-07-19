1 of 16
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is welcomed at a formal reception ceremony in Paris to mark the official start of his inaugural state visit to France.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed stands for the national anthem during an official reception at the Military Museum.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed is received by Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed stands for a photograph with Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed met with French President Emmanuel Macron for a private lunch at the Élysée Palace on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed and Macron reviewed new agreements that expand decades of partnership and collaboration between the UAE and France across investment, the economy, cultural exchange, scientific innovation, advanced technology, future energy, food security, and climate change.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed and Emmanuel Macron witness an MOU signing ceremony, at the Versailles Grand Trianon.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed (left) arrives for a dinner reception hosted by Emmanuel Macron, President of France (2nd left), at the Versailles Grand Trianon. Seen with Mrs Brigitte Macron (3rd left).
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed attends a dinner reception, hosted by Emmanuel Macron, at the Versailles Grand Trianon.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mohamed C lays a wreath during an official military ceremony 'The Unknown Soldier' at the Arc de Triomphe.
Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed signs a guest book during an official military ceremony “The Unknown Soldier” at the Arc de Triomphe.
Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi /Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed meets with Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate at Luxembourg Palace.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed stands for a photograph with Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, prior to a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Hotel Matignon.
Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed departs concluding an official state visit to France.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
