According to health experts who spoke with Gulf News, these two items, if not chosen correctly, can make it harder for children to go about their daily school life and in some cases, even affect their posture and physical growth. So, how do you make the best choices? Here are some top tips that you can follow.

Picking the right shoes

The biggest question on your mind may be – what’s the right size for my child? Should I buy a shoe that just fits, or a size bigger to accommodate for their growing feet? According to Mazhar Tazagrami - orthopedic specialist at Mubadala Health Dubai, parents can choose to go just one size up in such cases, but not more than that.

“Shoes must be the perfect fit for a child’s foot, and you may take a shoe that is one size bigger than their current size, but that is it. Do not take a shoe that is two sizes bigger, as it would cause problems with instability and poor ground reaction."

Ground reaction force is the force that the ground sends up your leg when you move, which affects the way you walk and how your muscles and joints react to the force.

What is ground reaction force? Ground reaction force refers to the force exerted by the ground in response to the forces a body exerts on it.

If you are moving forward, your body is pushing down and forwards. In this case, the ground reaction force is up and backward. If the body is pushing down and backward, the ground reaction force will be up and forwards.

Source: The Oxford Dictionary of Sports Science and Medicine

“An ill-fitted shoe may cause pain while walking or running. Sometimes children may not recognise it, and it may cause blisters. If the shoes are too loose, it may cause instability and loss of control while running, which can lead to a feeling of irritation as well,” Mazhar said.

Formal versus sports shoes

Dr Abdul Mohid Syed, specialist pediatrics and neonatology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, also gave some tips for parents on how to choose a formal shoe that is usually used with the regular uniform, as opposed to sports shoes that are worn on days they have physical education.

“Formal shoes are designed for school uniforms or special occasions and should be comfortable yet stylish. Parents should opt for shoes made of breathable material, with a flexible sole and a slight heel to support natural foot movement. In contrast, sports shoes are designed for physical activities and should provide ample support and cushioning to protect growing feet during exercise. Parents should look for shoes with a sturdy sole, good arch support, and breathable material while ensuring they are designed specifically for the sport or activity your child will engage in,” he said.

Shoe shopping checklist 1. Shoe size

• Get the right size, using a foot measuring tool, which is available at many established shoe shops. You can go up to one size bigger for children, as their feet grow quickly.

• A quick manual check for the right fit – ask your child to wear the shoes and insert only one finger between the back of their heel and the shoe. It should go in with minimum effort.

• Ensure there is about a thumb’s width of space between the longest toe and the end of the shoe.

Always ask your child to try on both shoes. Children’s feet can grow quickly and unevenly, so measure both feet to ensure a proper fit.

2. Heel counter

• Make sure the heel counter is higher than the rest of the shoe.

• The heel should be at least 1.5-2cm higher, to ensure equal body weight distribution.

3. Pick the right material

• The sole should be firm and made of material that does not easily slip (like rubber).

• Shoes that are made of foam or other such spongy materials do not provide the necessary support to the foot.

4. Get a high collar – the shoe collar is what provides support to the ankle and the Achilles tendon (the tendon at the back of your leg right above your ankle). Getting shoes with a high collar can provide more support and make it easier for your child to move around.



Special note: If your child has flat feet, they may need an insole to provide the necessary support. If they still complain of discomfort, it is advisable to speak to an orthopedic doctor.

How often should I change my child’s shoe?

“Children’s feet grow rapidly, so it is advisable to check the fit of their shoes every three to four months. On average, most children need new shoes two to three times a year. Replace shoes if they show signs of wear like worn-out soles or fraying material, or if your child complains of discomfort, even if the shoes look fine externally,” Syed said.

Laces, Velcro, slip-ons …

According to the experts, laces provide the best support as they can be adjusted as per the needs of each child’s feet. If your child still struggles with laces, then Velcro would be the next best option. Slip-on shoes fail to provide as much support to the foot.

Which bag should I get for my child?

When it comes to bags, experts recommended backpacks, as opposed to shoulder bags, for better support.

“Having adjustable straps that are broad and distribute weight evenly between both shoulders is important,” Sam Jacob, physiotherapist at Aster Day Surgery Centre.

While you should avoid non-padded straps, as they may dig into the child, padding alone does not ensure that your child’s bag isn’t going to bother them. There are many other factors, like strap length and additional support that should be considered.

“More padding does not translate to less pain. Both straps should stay even in length. This helps in distributing the weight evenly and reducing strain on children’s shoulders and back. If the schools allow it, a trolley bag can be more useful to give them a break from carrying all that weight around,” he added.

How heavy should the bag be?

Dr Waleed Hekal, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Healthpoint Hospital, Abu Dhabi, spoke about multiple studies that have been conducted on how a school bag’s make, and weight can affect a child’s posture and gait.

“A 2023 study conducted in China compared shoulder bags to the backpack and they found that the handbag or shoulder bag causes asymmetrical loading on the back and causes more harm than the backpack,” he said.

When it comes to the weight of the bag, Dr Hekal said that the ideal weight of the bag in all the studies he had come across was not more than 10 per cent of the body weight, so that it doesn’t cause damage to the body

“So, if a child weighs 30kg, three kgs is the maximum tolerated by the body. Another study conducted upright imaging scans with children carrying bags to see what happened when the bags were heavier. According to the study, there is a loss of a disc height when the weight exceeds 20 per cent, and in the long term, it can cause disc degeneration. So, bags that are heavier than the ideal weight do not just cause muscle fatigue or pain but also early degeneration of the spine. That has been proven in multiple studies,” Dr Hekal said.

School bag checklist: • Backpacks are better than shoulder bags, as they ensure equal distribution of weight.

• Strap length – the most ergonomic bag fit is 5cm from the shoulder and 10cm below the waist. If it is higher than that, it will force the child to crouch forward, low hanging bags, on the other hand, will also cause pain, with children exerting more pressure to maintain their centre of gravity.

• Strap width – should not be too narrow or too wide. Medium width is ideal.

• Strap should have some cushioning.