Gulf News is delighted to announce Mama & Me: Celebrating the Mummy-Baby Bond, a unique event designed to provide young mothers and their children with an opportunity to bond in a supportive and joyful environment. The event will take place on August 29, 2024, from 9am to 12 noon at 21grams Urban Balkan Bistro, Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim 2.

Motherhood is a journey filled with countless joys, from a baby’s first smile to the many milestones that follow. The bond between a mother and her child is a unique and profound connection that forms the foundation for a lifetime of love and trust. Mama & Me is an event that celebrates this special bond by offering young mothers and their children a chance to engage in fun, interactive activities while creating lasting memories together.

The event, which coincides with the Back to School season, will bring together over 50 young UAE mothers and their babies for a delightful morning filled with activities such as hand painting, best dressed competitions, and more, with fantastic prizes for the lucky winners. Dedicated Spa Corners and Baby Corners, along with entertaining Photo Booths, will ensure a wholesome experience for both mothers and their little ones.

Participants will also benefit from expert-led talk shows focusing on essential topics like baby care, fitness, and nutrition. The event provides a valuable platform for young mothers to network with each other and engage with event partners, making it an enriching and enjoyable experience for all involved.

David George, Publisher of Gulf News - Commercial Publishing, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Mama & Me is not just an event; it's a heartfelt celebration of the beautiful journey of motherhood. We're proud to provide a space where young mothers can come together, connect, and treasure these precious moments with their children."

Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager - Supplements, Contract Publishing & Events, Gulf News, added, “This event is a wonderful opportunity for young mothers to come together, support one another, and create lasting memories. It’s about building a community where both mothers and their babies can thrive.”