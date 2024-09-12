Several influential business leaders from diverse sectors, including free zones, company set-up, legal, corporate tax, finance and real estate, are confirmed to speak at Gulf News’ The UAE Growth and Investment Forum , set for September 19 at the Goldolphin Ballroom in Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Highlighting the UAE's growing prominence as a major investment hub in the Middle East, the forum's agenda features a comprehensive analysis across 10 sessions on the strategies for launching, operating, and expanding businesses in the UAE .

Through a series of engaging panels, fireside chats, networking sessions and workshops, speakers will tackle key issues shaping the UAE’s business environment. They aim to address challenges impeding small and medium enterprises (SMEs) growth, and drive actionable solutions to advance the UAE's investment landscape.

The UAE Growth and Investment Forum

When: September 19

Where: Goldolphin Ballroom in Jumeirah Emirates Towers

In his keynote address, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman and Platinum Sponsor of the event, will emphasise the critical importance of supporting the SME and start-up ecosystem, highlighting the role of free zones in shaping and advancing the nation’s investment landscape.

Why you should attend the forum

Panel discussions will address emerging investment sectors, highlighting key areas for SME and business growth. Additionally, expert-led sessions will examine how free zones can drive success and support the UAE's transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

“SMEs and new businesses are crucial to the UAE's economic landscape. However, they often face considerable challenges to grow their businesses,” says Danish Qazi, Senior Associate, BSA Law.

Danish Qazi, Senior Associate, BSA Law

“As lawyers, we can assist these businesses in overcoming some of these challenges, particularly by addressing bureaucratic hurdles and providing guidance on the UAE's regulatory framework,” he says. Qazi will be speaking at the panel titled, Empowering growth: The impact of free zones on entrepreneurial success.

The forum offers a unique chance for participants to network with industry leaders, senior managers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. Attendees can exchange ideas and explore strategies for business growth. The event also features collaborative discussions aimed at solving challenges and advancing business success.

Focus on corporate taxation

While corporate taxation has transformed the UAE’s business landscape by increasing accounting transparency and streamlining processes, it has also raised concerns for SMEs and new businesses regarding compliance with the tax regime. This issue will be a key focus at The UAE Growth and Investment Forum, where top taxation and finance experts will address critical challenges in adapting to the UAE's tax system.

“At the upcoming Gulf News forum, our primary goal is to share our expertise and raise awareness about effective accounting and taxation practices. We aim to use this platform to educate businesses and the public on the importance of accurate financial reporting, proactive tax planning, and compliance with evolving regulations,” says Jaison Mandapathil, Manager – Compliance & Assurance, Hussain Al Shemsi Chartered Accountants, who will be speaking at the panel titled, UAE's competitive advantage with corporate tax.

Jaison Mandapathil, Manager – Compliance & Assurance, Hussain Al Shemsi Chartered Accountants

“Our focus is on providing practical and actionable insights, such as transfer pricing and ERP capabilities, that businesses can implement to enhance their financial health and operational efficiency. Taking a knowledge-sharing approach, we seek to empower businesses make informed decisions, reduce risks, and foster a culture of compliance and transparency.”

During an exclusive session, Alia Noor, Associate Partner, Alif Group Taxation and Compliance Advisory, will offer practical tips to help businesses improve their accounting and tax practices.

Noor emphasises the importance of understanding the interplay between corporate tax (CT) and value added tax (VAT), especially for businesses in free zones. Adhering to transfer pricing standards and managing cross-border tax obligations requires careful attention, she says.

Alia Noor, Associate Partner, Alif Group Taxation and Compliance Advisory

“By addressing common compliance challenges and offering tailored solutions, I will help businesses better understand their tax obligations and simplify their processes,” says Noor.

Register now to gain access to some of the nation’s most influential voices who can help advance your business forward.

