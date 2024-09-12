Dubai: Pakistani expat Iifa Owais is a banker who led a decent life in Dubai until she got into financial trouble and eventually lost her job as well in 2021.

“Both my four-year-old daughter and I don’t have residence visas,” she told Gulf News while waiting to process her amnesty application in Dubai on Thursday.

“If I didn’t have my daughter, I would have asked the police to put me in jail. It is just for her that I am fighting all odds and I want to legalise our status so that I can join a new job and give proper education to my daughter.”

She now has a job offer from a third party company providing credit card sales services for a local bank. “It is time for my daughter to start going to school. I badly want to give her a good education,” an emotional Iifa said while breaking down in tears.

Pakistani expat Iifa Owais with her daughter at the Al Aweer amnesty centre in Dubai Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

As the UAE’s two-month visa amnesty programme progresses in its second week, several mothers living illegally in the country like Iifa have sought to legalise their residency status to provide proper education and secure a better future for their children.

Running until Oct. 31, the grace period offered for residents and visitors with no valid documents can either correct their residency status or leave the country without any immigration ban or fines.

“My daughter has absconding case”

UV Pradeepa, a nanny from Sri Lanka who has been living in Dubai for two years, said she is seeking amnesty for her seven-year-old daughter.

“I brought her also with me on a visit visa but I could not sponsor her under my visa. So, there is an absconding case and fines on her. I have been waiting for this [amnesty].”

She said her daughter had attended kindergarten in Sri Lanka.” But, I couldn’t send her to a school here. I want to get her a visa and start sending her to a school,” added Pradeepa.

UV Pradeepa shows her daughter's passport copy Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

“I have to support my kids”

Meanwhile, Vishmila Sanathani, another Sri Lankan woman who works as a cleaner, said she was seeking amnesty after her employer failed to provide her a residence visa. “I only got the entry permit for the employment visa. The lady who sponsored me did not stamp my residence visa. I was ill-treated by her and she refused to return my passport. When I filed a police complaint against her, she lodged an absconding case. I have two children back home. I need to regularise my visa status to support them,” she added.

Vishmila Sanathani with her entry permit for employment visa Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

“Amnesty a boon”

For Humeira Asad, the UAE amnesty began at the right time as both she and her eight-year-old daughter had been reported as absconding by the travel agency which provided them visit visas. “My husband paid them for renewing our visas but they did not process it. We are grateful that the amnesty became a boon at the right time for us as our visas got over just 10 days before the amnesty began. We are thankful to all the officials who helped us clear our case. Now, we are going to start a new company and change our visas under that. We will bring over our elder children also from Pakistan,” said the mother of five.

Humeira Asad (right) with her daughter and husband Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

Meanwhile, Rosemary Ogechi, who is pregnant with her second child, secured an outpass to fly back to her home country, Nigeria. “I came here in 2022 to join my husband who works here because there are a lot of problems back home in Nigeria. But, I did not get a residence visa and I was living illegally. Now, I am pregnant with my second child. I want to go home for my delivery and to see our five-year-old daughter,” she said.

Rosemary Ogechi with her outpass Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

More amenities for amnesty seekers

Meanwhile, officials from different departments have praised the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai for the exemplary facilities arranged for the amnesty seekers at its main amnesty centre in Al Awir.

More amenities such as shaded waiting tents and additional vending machines with water and fruits have been installed as the rush of applicants continues at the massive air-conditioned tents for men and women in the Al Awir Centre. There is another tent for a team from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services providing emergency services. Paramedics are on the site to address any emergency health issues among amnesty applicants and to facilitate those requiring wheelchair services.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri interacts with Director General of GDRFA Dubai Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri during a visit to the amnesty centre in Al Awir on Thursday.

Police Chief visit

On Thursday, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, visited the Al Awir Centre along with senior police officials. Speaking to Gulf News, he appreciated the humanitarian services being provided by the GDRFA Dubai under the leadership of its Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri. “We cannot call this a tent. It is like a massive conference room. It is very well managed, with many amenities and resources for the applicants. We at Dubai Police also encourage people [living illegally] to come and avail of the services. This is a great initiative which you cannot find anywhere else in the world. What more you need to legalise your status for your family’s future?”

Quality of life

He also stressed the importance of this initiative in supporting community security and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, pointing out that compliance with the laws contributes to making the UAE a safe and stable destination for all.