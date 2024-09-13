The iPhone 16 is finally here, having debuted at Apple’s It’s Glowtime event on September 9. Alongside the 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 is set to rank as one of the best iPhones ever.

So, what’s new?

All four devices now offer new buttons, along with redesigned rear camera bumps, but the most significant upgrade here is the long-awaited Apple Intelligence. This brand-new AI system combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that is incredibly useful and relevant.

We’ve taken a closer look at each of the new iPhones, so that you can make an informed decision before buying the one that suits you best. Pre-orders have begun, and the latest iPhones will hit store shelves on September 20. You can buy yours with zero per cent installments, on Amazon. Don’t forget to become a Prime member to have it shipped to you as soon as it’s ready for delivery.

Although it’s still early days, here, we break down all you need to know about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Check out the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, too.

At a Glance: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Pros

Exclusive A18 chipset

New Camera Control and Action button

New AI features

Fantastic camera system

Cons

Still has a 60Hz refresh rate

No significant design upgrades

Specifications: iPhone 16 | iPhone 16 Plus

Display: 6.1-inch OLED | 6.7-inch OLED

Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels | 2796 x 1290 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Chipset: A18

Operating system: iOS 18

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust-resistant

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 12MP front

Battery life: 22 hours video, 80 hours audio | 27 hours video, 100 hours audio

Dimensions: 147.6mm x 71.6mm x 7.80mm | 160.9mm x 77.8mm x 7.80mm

Weight: 170g | 199g

Design

Place an iPhone 16 next to the iPhone 15 (or an iPhone 16 Plus next to an iPhone 15 Plus), and you might be forgiven for mistaking them as the same model. Save for the rear camera lenses, which have been re-aligned vertically to allow for spatial video capture, as well as the additions of a couple of new buttons, the iPhone 16 looks nearly identical to its predecessor.

Dramatic design changes they are not, but these physical upgrades to the phone are important for improving its efficiency, and camera functionality, as you’ll soon see below. The phones are available in bolder colours this year: Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.

Features

A new recessed Camera Control button gives you better access to camera settings on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Image Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16’s 6.1-inch and the iPhone 16 Plus’s 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display remains the same vivid and bright screen as the one you’d find on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

However, the phones are now powered by the new A18 chipset, which is a two-step leap over the A16 Bionic, found in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This is a welcome move, since Apple users are used to seeing Apple placing its high-end previous generation chipsets in new standard models. Not this time! The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus get their own A18 chipset, with a five-core graphics processing unit (GPU).

Artificial intelligence is here

Although Apple hasn’t unveiled the phone’s random-access memory (RAM) capacity, we can assume it’s at least 8GB of RAM, since that’s the minimum required to power Apple Intelligence features.

Speaking of, Apple’s AI is one of the most exciting things about the new iPhone. Among Apple Intelligence features you can look forward to, there’s ChatGPT-powered Siri, generative image creation, text summarisation and writing assistance. All this and more, with the promise that Apple Intelligence is designed to protect your privacy at every step. The company’s Private Cloud Compute technology ensures your data is never stored, and only used for your request.

Don’t be too excited to dive in, though – the AI features are only expected to roll out in beta, in October.

Better photography

For those looking to improve their iPhone photography, the biggest change in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus comes in the form of a dedicated Camera Control button, along the side of the device. While clicking the button allows you to take a picture, sliding it can adjust zoom, and double pressing it lets you switch modes or toggle settings. In terms of specifications, the main Fusion camera stays the same at 48MP (with the ability to take 2x Telephoto shots at 12MP). However, there’s a new Ultra Wide sensor that can now capture up to 2.6 times more light, for brighter, more expansive pictures. With the re-aligned camera lenses, you can now even take photos and videos in 3D, which you can watch with Apple Vision Pro.

The Camera Control button, when held down, can also be used to access the new Visual Intelligence feature. It lets you use the camera and Apple Intelligence to scan the world around you, revealing a whole host of possibilities. For instance, you can use it to identify objects for shopping on Google, or scan your homework and seek the help of ChatGPT-powered Siri.

The latest iPhones also see the addition of iPhone 15 Pro’s multi-purpose Action button, which lets you set shortcuts to open specific apps (like switching on the flashlight) or to perform certain tasks (like placing a mobile order from your favourite café).

Verdict

So, should you buy the iPhone 16 or 16 Plus? From early analysis, it appears it’s designed for people who want to access Apple Intelligence, without splurging on the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. In other aspects, the phones are quite similar to their predecessors – fast, capable, with a fantastic camera system. So, grab the newer model if you don’t want to miss out in the ongoing AI race between smartphone manufacturers – the iPhone 16 is primed to be one of the best.