Dubai: "Don't worry Mohammed will endure," were the words Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum said to the British Political Resident when his son, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was admitted to the Mons Officer Cadet School in UK, known for its intensive training and tough discipline.

This is part of a documentary narrated by British historian Graeme Wilson on Sheikh Mohammed's days of military training in the UK.

On Wednesday, September 11, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, took to his official Instagram to share a special video clip of his father, Sheikh Mohammed, from the documentary.

The clip ends with Wilson talking about how Sheikh Rashid said at the end of Sheikh Mohammed's tenure at Mons: "Mohammed is coming home. He is going to keep us safe."

"Sheikh Mohammed is not like everybody else, that's why he is Sheikh Mohammed," added Wilson.

The video was released, on the occasion of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s celebration of its 20th anniversary.

In the caption @faz3 wrote: "We have learned greatly from his leadership, his guidance, from his wise decisions and his wisdom. And still, we have far more to learn from him."