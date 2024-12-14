Santa Claus and his cheerful elves have brought the magic of Christmas to Dubai’s Global Village, lighting up the grand Christmas tree and spreading holiday joy throughout the park yesterday, December 13. As the tree sparkles with thousands of twinkling lights, the air is filled with the sounds of carols, with families and visitors joining in the festive cheer. Santa, in his classic red suit, dances alongside his elves, delighting children and adults alike with his jolly spirit.

Video: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

The children, their faces beaming with excitement, get the chance to meet Santa and share their Christmas greetings and wishes. The atmosphere is filled with warmth and laughter, even as the cool desert evening sets in. The elves and the carolers, dressed in wintery costumes, sing beloved Christmas classics, creating a magical moment that brings the true spirit of the season to life in the heart of Dubai.

People from all corners of the world come together to celebrate Christmas, with visitors of all nationalities sharing in the joyous occasion. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

This festive gathering at Global Village has made the season brighter for all, filling the hearts of both locals and tourists with the joy of Christmas and a sense of wonder in this extraordinary setting. The smiles on everyone’s faces are a testament to the power of holiday magic—even in the warmth of the UAE.

Santa, in his classic red suit, dances alongside his elves, delighting children and adults alike with his jolly spirit. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

At Global Village, the festive spirit is truly a global affair! People from all corners of the world come together to celebrate Christmas, with visitors of all nationalities sharing in the joyous occasion. As you wander through the vibrant pavilions representing countries from across the globe, you’ll discover a dazzling array of unique cultural experiences. Each pavilion offers something special—whether it’s traditional music and dance, handcrafted goods, or mouthwatering dishes that take your taste buds on an international journey. From thrilling games and interactive entertainment to charming shopping experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Global Village is the place where the world comes together to celebrate the joy and wonder of the season. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News