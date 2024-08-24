Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has identified five procedures for employers for submitting a request to cancel their complaint against a worker who was absent from work.

The procedures include

1. Logging in with the username and password or using the digital identity

2. Registering the request using the worker’s personal data (permit number or passport number — name, date of birth, and nationality) and the establishment’s data.

3. Verifying the applicant’s status after entering the required data, through the phone number, electronic signature card by a text message or email containing the OTP (one time password).

4. Examining the request and taking action by the employee.

5. Notifying the customer (employer) of the completion status of the request by sending a text message.

The service takes 14 days and the customer will be notified of the result of the request immediately upon completion. The customer can follow up on the request through the Ministry’s website (mohre.gov.ae), smart application (MOHRE UAE), and call centre (600590000).

What the law says

Article 50 of the Federal Decree Law on the Regulation of Labour Relations stipulates that if an expat employee stops working for an unlawful reason before the end of the contract period, he or she shall not be granted another work permit to join another job in the UAE for a period of one year from the date of stopping working. No other employer who is aware of this may employ that worker or keep him or her in service during that period. The Ministry may exempt some job categories, skill levels, or workers from the provisions of Clause 1 of this Article.

Worker complaints

MoHRE has also determined the mechanism for submitting comments and complaints from workers.

The process begins by contacting the Ministry by phone with both parties to the contractual relationship within 14 days to examine the complaint. The Ministry then takes one of three actions:

1. The Ministry issues a final settlement between the two parties without regard to the value of the claim.

2. The Ministry issues a final decision on the complaint if the value of the claim does not exceed Dh50,000 or the dispute is regarding non-compliance with the amicable settlement decision.

3. The Ministry referring the complaint to the judiciary if an amicable settlement is not possible if the value of the claim exceeds Dh50,000.

MoHRE notes that the requirements for submitting a labour complaint include the work permit number/passport number of the employee. Establishments meanwhile must provide the facility number and the unified number (for the employer of a support worker).