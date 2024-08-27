Dubai: A student was killed and 11 other people were injured after a speeding vehicle hit a barrier on Hatta-Lahbab Road and overturned, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Major General Saif Mahir Al Mazrouei, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at the Dubai Police, said preliminary information suggests the accident was caused by excessive speed, negligence, and lack of attention from the driver, which resulted in a loss of control over the vehicle. The vehicle suddenly veered off course, collided with a metal barrier, and rolled over into the sandy area off the road.

The incident led to the student’s death and varying degrees of injury to others, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said that upon receiving the report, teams from the General Directorate of Traffic immediately proceeded to the scene of the incident. Experts from the Traffic Accidents Department also arrived to assess the situation and gather precise evidence to determine the causes of the accident. Meanwhile, traffic patrols organised traffic flow, secured the accident site, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances to perform their duties and take the necessary measures.

Advice for parents

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei urged parents to select drivers with high competencies and skills for transporting students to and from school safely, ensuring they are committed to traffic rules and etiquette. He also highlighted the importance of checking the safety of all vehicle components, inspecting the tyres and assessing their condition, particularly during this time of year when temperatures soar.

He emphasised the need to raise awareness and promote road safety culture among drivers and road users, stressing the significance of ensuring the vehicle’s safety and suitability to protect their lives and the lives of others. He clarified that both the driver and the vehicle are essential elements on the road.

Dangers of fatigue

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei warned of the dangers of driving vehicles while feeling extremely tired and drowsy. He explained that fatigue is a significant factor affecting safe driving ability, as a driver’s sense of tiredness increases during long hours of work, which weakens their concentration and slows their reaction times due to exhaustion. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of not exceeding the permitted load capacity of vehicles.