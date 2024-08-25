Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the first day of school tomorrow (Monday), which marks the end of the summer break, Abu Dhabi Police urged parents and school bus drivers to drive safely in school zones.

On Sunday, the police reminded all drivers to commit to the traffic rules, especially near schools. This is particularly important on day one of the new term as there is a rush to drop off and pick up students.

Despite repeated warnings against unsafe driving practices, some parents continue to break the traffic rules, police said.

“Some drivers and parents who transport students to their schools do not adhere to traffic instructions and deliberately stop randomly in the middle of the road and behind vehicles, which obstructs their exit and causes traffic obstruction in the lanes designated for the process of getting on and off at school gates, in addition to the quarrels that occur between some of them over the priority of passing and exiting,” officials explained.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed on the use of designated parking spaces near schools, reducing speed around schools, paying attention while driving near schools, and cooperating with traffic patrols to enhance the flow of vehicles.

‘Stop’ arm on school bus

It also called on school bus drivers to stop only in designated and safe places and ensure students have boarded or disembarked safely. Police reminded them about using the “Stop” sign arm on the bus when students get on and off.

Drivers must come to a complete stop at a distance of no less than five metres when the school bus stop arm is activated.

Fines

A fine of Dh500 and six traffic points are imposed on the school bus driver if he or she does not open the Stop sign.

A fine of Dh1,000 and 10 traffic points are applied to motorists for not stopping when they see the Stop sign on school buses.

Also, students under the age of 10 are not allowed in the front seats. Pupils should not play in the street when waiting for the school bus, police said.

4 basic rules

Today (Sunday), Abu Dhabi Police posted an animation video on their social media channels about safe driving near schools, as a reminder ahead of the first day of a fresh academic year.

The video was urged drivers to follow four main instructions:

• Do not be distracted from the road by using the phone

• Do not exceed the speed limit

• Always be prepared and aware of road surprises