Excel Anywhere

Excel Anywhere is designed to raise the quality of education for Emirati students across the emirate through tailored support and data driven interventions to ensure they have the support needed to excel.

In line with this goal, the first phase of Excel Anywhere is a targeted school improvement programme focused on raising the standards of schools that have a large number of Emirati students enrolled.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: “Empowering Emiratis with high quality education, enhancing their educational achievements, and embedding Emirati values to strengthen cultural identity and prepare Emirati youth to drive the nation’s future is one of the key goals of the Education 33 strategy.

“The Excel Anywhere initiative highlights our commitment to fostering an inclusive and impactful education sector that will shape the next generation of Emirati leaders. Through E33, we are building an education system that champions quality, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring every Emirati child has access to exceptional learning and the opportunity to fulfil their highest potential, and contribute positively to Dubai’s future ambitions.”

Targeted support for schools

Seven schools have signed up for the first phase of the school improvement programme. Participating schools include Dubai Schools Al Barsha, Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, School of Modern Skills Dubai, GEMS Al Barsha National School, Emirates National Schools Dubai, Dubai Modern Education School, and The School of Research Science US High School.

Collectively, the seven schools have 6,500 Emirati students enrolled. The goal of the programme is to help these schools progress to a Good or better rating in an effort to enhance the educational experience for Emirati students and close the gap in academic performance in international assessments between Emirati and non-Emirati students.

KHDA support

Schools in the programme will receive targeted support from a dedicated team at KHDA, which will work with school leaders to implement customised improvement plans and track progress. Each school will be assigned an improvement partner and specialised support teams who will work on focus areas such as student achievement, school leadership and governance, parent engagement, literacy, and teaching standards.

Fatima Bu Ali, the team lead for the school improvement programme at KHDA said: “The school improvement programme aims to provide schools with the structured support they need to make meaningful, measurable progress. KHDA is committed to partnering with schools throughout their improvement journeys, equipping them with targeted resources and expertise to reach new standards of excellence. By creating a programme that provides personalised support and strategic improvement plans, we are working to bridge the achievement gap and give every Emirati student access to a high-quality education.

Commitment from education leaders

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem commented: “Taaleem fully supports the vision outlined by the E33 strategy, which reflects a transformative approach to education in Dubai. It is an honour and a privilege to operate the Dubai Schools in partnership with Knowledge Fund Establishment, and KHDA, working together to make this vision a reality.”

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education said: “It is our privilege to support the KHDA’s Excel Anywhere initiative in line with Dubai’s ambitious Education 33 strategy, whose aim of empowering future generations and equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving world we share and fully support.”

Ahmad Al Bastaki, Deputy Director General of Emirates National Schools added: “KHDA’s initiative to support the development and improvement of private schools that enrol Emirati students is a crucial step in Dubai’s education journey. We believe that this initiative will drive our private schools towards providing high-quality education that keeps pace with global educational developments and ensures that students acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the challenges of the future.”

Mohammed Al Shamsi, Board Member of the School of Research Science US High School stated: “The Excel Anywhere initiative is a tangible manifestation of this purposeful collaboration and a testament to the ongoing efforts between SRS US High School and KHDA to achieve our shared goals.”

E33 strategy

The E33 strategy is a transformative vision for education in Dubai. It signifies a shift in Dubai’s education ecosystem from a traditional, institution-centric model to one that is learner-centric, adapting to every individual’s needs and aspirations. From early learning, through to higher education and beyond, the E33 strategy will ensure students are well equipped with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed at every stage of their life and be impactful members of Dubai’s future.