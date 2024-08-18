• Ensure the safety of the bike and its engine, front and rear lights and tires.

• It is necessary to wear a helmet and arm and leg protectors.

• Ride in the right lane designated for bikes.

• Do not overtake incorrectly and change suddenly.

• Use warning and alert signals when changing lanes.

• Park the bike safely in the designated places for parking bikes.

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, had earlier launched a plan to improve traffic safety for delivery bike drivers. It followed studies conducted by the committee on the most important causes of bike accidents, in order to reduce the dangerous behaviours practiced by some riders.

Some of the prominent laws for delivery bike riders in Abu Dhabi that were enacted by the committee include the use of dedicated lanes.

Delivery bikes are allowed to use only the right-hand lanes on roads with a speed of 100 km/h and above.

The safety plan includes providing special parking spaces specifically for delivery motorcycles, with more than 2,800 parking spaces to be provided in Abu Dhabi city and 200 parking spaces in Al Ain city.