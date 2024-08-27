The new rules, issued by the European Commission (EC) Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, are aimed to standardise hand luggage dimensions and liquid carry-on regulations across all airlines flying within the bloc.

Before September 1, 2024, European airlines and airports had varying rules for hand luggage size, weight, and liquid restrictions. This often caused confusion for travelers. However, the new EU regulations introduce consistent rules for all airlines operating in Europe.

What is the significance of this move?

This harmonisation of hand luggage rules means that travelers will no longer have to worry about varying rules between different airlines regarding the size of their carry-on bags or the amount of liquids they can bring on board.

What are the changes?

Allowed hand luggage:

1 carry-on bag and one small personal item, such as a purse, backpack, or laptop bag, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

Maximum Weight: Must not exceed 10 kg

Maximum Dimensions: 55 x 40 x 20 cm for the carry-on, while the personal item must be 40 x 30 x 15 cm (including handles and wheels)

What are the new rules on liquids?

The EU has also reinstated previous regulations regarding the quantity of liquids passengers can carry on flights.

Currently, travellers passing through terminals equipped with Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB) could carry liquids in quantities greater than 100 ml.

The rules state that liquids, other than those used for essential medical purposes, special dietary requirements or containing baby food or baby milk, must be in containers of no more than 100ml.

Now, from September 1, the limit is set at just 100 ml.

Liquids must also fit into a small clear bag when going through airport security. The rule was introduced in 2006, after a terrorist plot to detonate liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks on a series of transatlantic flights was uncovered.

The EC announced the new rules on liquids on July 31, 2024.



“The European Commission will temporarily enforce restrictions on liquid screening at EU airports utilising Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB). These systems, installed in certain EU airports, currently allow passengers to carry liquid containers exceeding 100 ml. However, effective from 1 September 2024, the maximum allowed size for individual liquid containers will revert to the standard 100 ml for airports operating this type of equipment,” it stated.



Airports that already limit liquids to 100 ml or that have not deployed EDSCB equipment will not be affected by this change.

Is the new rule a response to a new threat?

No. The Commission explained: “This precautionary measure is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue, undertaken in alignment with the EU’s international partners,” the agency added.

While some airports no longer require the need for clear plastic bags or to even put it through security separately any more, with the new rule, travellers need to ensure that each liquid is in a container of 100ml or less and placed in a clear plastic bag to pass through scanners. Image Credit: Gulf News

“The Commission is collaborating closely with Member States and the European Civil Aviation Conference to develop swift technical solutions, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in air travel.”

This temporary measure will be in place until all European airports are equipped with the same screening technology.

Where do the new rules apply?

Changes to hand luggage regulations will be implemented throughout the 27-member nations of the EU, as part of an initiative to standardise the dimensions of carry-on bags.

These new rules are expected to simplify the travel process for passengers, eliminating the confusion caused by varying hand luggage allowances. As airport security technology continues to evolve, the EU may consider future adjustments to these rules.

Are there any exceptions to the 100-ml liquid rule?

When packing your hand luggage for flights, it's best to practice to transfer liquids into small containers that must be removed during security checks.

While some airports no longer require the need for clear plastic bags or to even put it through security separately any more, with the new rule, travellers need to ensure that each liquid is in a container of 100ml or less and placed in a clear plastic bag to pass through scanners.

For some airports, this means no change at all because they always maintained the 100ml rule. But airports who have advanced scanners have updated their policies to remind customers that from September 1, 2024 the 100ml rule will return.

However, this exception will be phased out until all airports in Europe have the same screening devices in place.

What items are classed as liquids?

The following items are classed as liquids:

Creams

Hair gel

Hairspray

Lip gloss

Lotions (including sun screen)

Mascara

Oils

Perfumes

Shaving foam

Shower gel

Spray deodorant

Toothpaste.