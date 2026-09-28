DAMAC group is participating in Ru’ya for the first time and its head of Emiratization, Tajana Hrapic, was candid about what brought them here. The developer wants to gauge what young Emiratis want to study and do, and to build its own pipeline. Her pitch was beyond property to data centres and hospitality, looking for fresh graduates and young professionals to join across sales, projects, finance and other business functions. On AI, she said the goal is to "get along with it and get ahead of it." She said they would rather attract people the company can keep for the long term than chase a headcount.