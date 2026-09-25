Emirates Group opens aviation, tech and graduate career paths for Emiratis

Roles span pilots, engineering, technology, cargo, customer service and internships
Dubai: Emirati students, graduates and experienced professionals will be able to explore a wider range of careers across aviation, technology, engineering, cargo and customer-facing roles when Emirates Group returns to Ru’ya Careers UAE in Dubai this month.
The careers event will run from September 28 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Emirates Group will showcase opportunities across Emirates airline and dnata.
Available programmes and roles include the National Cadet Pilot Programme, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Licence Programme, IT Graduate Programme, Khatwaty High School Graduate Programme, cabin crew, internships, graduate programmes and positions for experienced professionals.
The opportunities span flight operations, engineering, airport services, cargo, technology, data, commercial, customer experience and corporate functions.
Emirates Group said the range of available careers is expanding alongside the UAE aviation sector, including the ongoing development of Al Maktoum International Airport and continued growth at Emirates and dnata.
That expansion is opening career paths beyond roles traditionally associated with aviation, particularly in technology, data and corporate functions.
For the Emirates Group, Emiratisation is about giving UAE Nationals the opportunity to build meaningful careers, take pride in contributing to an organisation that connects Dubai and the UAE with the world, and play a role in the nation’s continued growth and ambition.” He said the group engages with Emiratis before they begin applying for jobs through career fairs, school visits and open days. “Whether someone is just starting to explore their options, entering the workforce as a graduate, or looking for their next move as an experienced professional, these initiatives help them discover the breadth of careers across the Group.Yousuf bin Lahej, Vice President, Emiratisation and Government Relations at Emirates Group
Emirates Group said employees can build globally relevant skills through training, new responsibilities and exposure to experienced colleagues across the business.
“We want Emiratis to feel supported from the moment they join us and throughout their development. We’re proud to return to Ru’ya Careers UAE and look forward to another successful event,” bin Lahej said.
The company said its Emiratisation approach combines career opportunities with continuous development and support, with the aim of helping UAE Nationals build long-term careers and take on greater responsibility over time.
Emiratis and their families will be able to meet recruitment teams at the group’s 300-square-metre stand in Zabeel Hall 3, Legacy Hall, Stand Z3-1 during the three-day event.