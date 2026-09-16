From 19-year-old recruit to 41 years of service with Ras Al Khaimah Police
Ras Al Khaimah: When Pakistani national Muneer Hussein Muneer arrived in the UAE as a 19-year-old looking for work, he never imagined he would spend the next four decades building a life in the country.
Today, at 60, he is retiring after 41 years service with Ras Al Khaimah Police. But while his career is ending, his life in the UAE is not.
"I can confidently say that the UAE is my country and my home. I love the UAE deeply," Muneer told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.
"I have spent almost my entire life here. I grew up here, built my career here, raised my family here and created my memories here."
Muneer joined the Ministry of Interior in 1986 and spent his entire career at the General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, working as a uniform supervisor and foreman.
During his time with the force, he witnessed the transformation of policing from largely manual processes to a technology-driven system powered by digital records and modern equipment.
His role required accuracy and attention to detail. He was responsible for recording measurements for newly recruited personnel, processing uniform requests and ensuring officers received specialised gear that met exact requirements.
"I always followed procedures, kept proper records and checked my work carefully," he said. "I took pride in doing my work properly and maintaining high standards."
During his time with the force, Muneer worked alongside everyone from newly recruited officers to senior commanders and served under five different Commanders-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.
While leadership changed, he said one principle remained unchanged throughout his career. "I treated everyone with equal respect, whether they were new recruits or senior officers," he said.
For Muneer, the relationships he made along the way became one of the most rewarding parts of his long career. Many of those colleagues became close friends, and the memories they shared are among the things he will carry with him after retirement.
Adapting to life in the UAE involved more than learning a job.
Muneer made an effort to learn Arabic, understand local customs and become part of the community around him. He said patience, communication and respect helped him settle into life in the UAE and build lasting relationships with his colleagues.
For younger employees starting out, his advice comes from his own experience be patient, keep learning and treat people well.
"Give yourself time to learn and adapt. Respect the people around you, follow the rules, keep learning and always do your job honestly and sincerely," he said.
While building his career, Muneer was also raising a family and watching his children grow up in the UAE. He married in 1992 and is proud of the paths his three children have taken.
His eldest daughter now lives in the United States with her family, his son studied engineering in Germany, while his youngest child is a doctor in Pakistan.
Muneer said his wife was his strongest support throughout the years, standing by him as he balanced the demands of work and family life.
"She made many sacrifices, supported our family and stood by me throughout my career," he said. "I am deeply grateful to her for everything she has done."
Muneer travelled to Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United States. He even considered settling in the US, where his daughter lived, but ultimately decided that his life was firmly rooted in the UAE.
Having arrived at the age of 19, Muneer said he had spent almost his entire adult life in the country, where he built his career, raised his family and made most of his memories.
“I do not remember much about my life in Pakistan because the UAE was where I grew up, built my career, raised my family and made my memories,” he said.
retirement will not take Muneer away from the UAE. He plans to remain in Ras Al Khaimah and start his own business, continuing to build his life in the emirate he has called home for more than four decades.
"I believe this is one of the best places in the world to live and work," he said. "The UAE has given me so much throughout my life, and I want to continue contributing to the country that I consider my home."
After 41 years with Ras Al Khaimah Police, Muneer is looking forward to retirement with plans to remain in the emirate and begin a new phase of working life.
"After all these years, the UAE is not simply the place where I live," he said. "It is my home and an inseparable part of who I am."
Muneer’s four decades of service were marked by several honours, including certificates recognising 10, 20 and 30 years of service, as well as the Golden Jubilee Certificate and the Union Service Award.
Serving during Expo 2020 Dubai was among the highlights of his career. He also fondly remembers two opportunities to perform Umrah through initiatives organised by Ras Al Khaimah Police during Ramadan.
On his final day of service, Muneer was honoured by Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Khatri, Director General of Resources and Support Services, in recognition of his long and dedicated service.
Before leaving, Muneer also wrote a personal message expressing his gratitude to Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, as well as directors general, department directors and his colleagues.
In his message, he thanked the police leadership and his colleagues for the trust, support and appreciation he had received throughout his career.