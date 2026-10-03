Study medicine abroad: Why the country you choose can shape your career

Students and parents urged to consider where they ultimately want to practise
Dubai: For students planning to study medicine abroad, choosing a university is only one part of the decision. The country and healthcare system they enter can also shape the path towards becoming a practising doctor.
That was the message from Isha Bhandari, regional manager for MENA at GEDU Medical, during a spotlight session on “Global Routes to Medicine” on the second day of the Gulf News Edufair at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai.
Speaking to students and parents, Bhandari has noted that families should begin by considering the student’s long-term career destination rather than focusing only on the university.
“When we're talking about medicine, we start with one question that we should always ask and that is, is it the university that matters or the healthcare system that matters?” remarked Bhandari.
“All the universities are good when it comes to medicine, all we have to focus on is which healthcare system we are stepping into.”
For students from the UAE considering medical education overseas, Bhandari has bared that one of the most important questions is where they eventually want to practise.
“The healthcare system in the UAE is amazing because it’s a hybrid healthcare system,” described Bhandari.
She has also pointed to the US as an example of a healthcare system that can provide an international pathway for medical graduates. The choice of country should therefore be considered alongside the licensing and training requirements that students will face after medical school.
“When we talk about medicine, it is very important to understand what is our final motive, where do we want to see ourselves as practising medicine.”
Bhandari has highlighted the importance of understanding the full cost and duration of a medical career pathway.
For students following the US route discussed during the session, families need to consider the years of medical education as well as the subsequent residency period.
“As a parent, you pay the fees until five years, after that with three years, the child gets into residency,” shared Bhandari.
Residency is the stage in which doctors undertake postgraduate clinical training and begin practising as resident doctors. Students pursuing the US route would also need to complete the US medical licensing examination process.
The pathway can allow students to decide whether they want to remain in the US or return to the UAE.
Students who want to practise medicine after studying overseas, understanding licensing requirements is a crucial part of planning, particularly if they may move between countries during their careers.
Bhandari has mentioned that the US route can be relevant for students considering both a career in the US and a possible return to the UAE.
She has emphasised that students and parents need to seek detailed guidance when making these decisions.
“Even if students go on ChatGPT or Google, they will not get this information because you need to understand and talk to the people who work from the education system,” exclaimed Bhandari.
According to Bhandari, the US remains an important destination for medical professionals and underscored the country's demand for doctors.
For students who choose to remain in the US after completing the required stages, doctors can earn an average salary of around $300,000 to $400,000 a year, depending on their specialisation.
However, for those considering this route, the financial picture extends beyond potential earnings. Families also need to consider the cost of medical education, residency, licensing examinations, and the broader requirements of pursuing a career overseas.
“It is important to understand that even if there's any issues with the visa, it won’t impact the students who are looking to pursue medicine as their career,” stated Bhandari.
The session's central message for UAE students was that medical education should be viewed as a long-term career pathway rather than simply a university choice.
Students need to consider where they want to practise, which healthcare system they want to enter, and what examinations, residency, and licensing requirements they may face along the way.
For families weighing medical schools abroad, the question may therefore be bigger than choosing a university: where do you want your medical career to take you?