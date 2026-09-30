From pot washer to culinary director: British expat reflects on 15 years in the UAE

Looking back, he has described his time in the country as a period of “growth, discovery, and opportunities” that has shaped both his professional and personal life.

“The welcoming environment, diverse communities, and, of course, the sunshine were all part of what made the move an easy decision,” Hillier told Gulf News.

15 years later, his journey has taken him from the early stages of his culinary career to his current role as culinary director across three properties of Accor in the UAE.

Dubai: When British expatriate Daniel Hillier moved to the UAE in 2011, he was looking for a new experience, professionally and personally.

For him, one of the most meaningful aspects of his career has been experiencing that progression firsthand, from starting at the bottom of the kitchen hierarchy to becoming a cluster executive chef.

“Moving to Dubai gave me the opportunity to take my career to an entirely new level. Dubai is recognised globally for its outstanding tourism and hospitality industry, offering chefs the chance to work in world-class hotels, alongside talented professionals from around the globe, and on an international culinary stage,” recalled Hillier.

Hillier’s career in hospitality has begun in a humble role as a pot washer at a restaurant. He later progressed through the kitchen ranks and has become a chef in London before moving to Dubai.

The country’s safety and security have also been important considerations, particularly as he thought about starting a family.

“The hospitality industry here offers incredible opportunities for growth and development, both professionally and financially, that are difficult to match in Europe,” exclaimed Hillier.

Hillier has noted that his decision to move to the UAE was more than about career prospects. He has been attracted by the opportunity to experience a new country, culture, and way of life.

Over time, he has learned to embrace his new surroundings, build meaningful relationships, and appreciate the opportunities available to him while remaining connected to his roots.

“The warmth and positivity of the people, along with the opportunity to connect with individuals from so many different backgrounds and nationalities, made the transition much easier,” explained Hillier.

Being away from family has been one of the biggest challenges of living abroad. Missing important moments, familiar surroundings, and the comfort of home can be difficult, but he has found that Dubai’s multicultural community helped make the transition easier.

“The UAE has helped me grow not only as a chef and leader but also as a person, shaping my ambitions and influencing how I approach both personal and professional challenges,” shared Hillier.

That environment has encouraged him to step beyond his comfort zone, set higher goals, and pursue opportunities he may not have previously imagined.

Living and working in the UAE have also influenced Hillier’s approach to his career and personal ambitions. The country’s clear vision and leadership have demonstrated what can be achieved by thinking big and striving for excellence.

“I believe strongly in developing talent, creating opportunities for young chefs, and helping others progress in their careers,” stated Hillier.

This has included collaborating with Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and establishing internal culinary training programmes within companies where he has worked.

Making the most of the opportunities he has received in the UAE also means giving back to the industry. Throughout his career, he has shared his knowledge and experience with the next generation of hospitality professionals.

“Championing local ingredients not only strengthens the local economy but also helps reduce our environmental impact and encourages a more sustainable approach to hospitality.”

In addition, he has bared that chefs have a role to play in supporting local producers and farmers.

“The UAE offers an incredible platform for people from all backgrounds to grow, develop, and prosper,” said Hillier.

He has urged people to embrace the culture, respect the country, and remain open to opportunities.

After 15 years in the UAE, Hillier’s advice to those building their careers and lives in the country is to “make your time here count.”

Most importantly, people should make the most of the journey, so that when they look back, they do so with pride rather than regret.

His own journey, from pot washer to culinary director, has reinforced his belief in setting ambitious goals and being willing to challenge yourself.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.