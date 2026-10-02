Degree, skills, or experience? How UAE students can choose the right university

Experts urge students to focus on curriculum, industry exposure, and skills
Dubai: Choosing a university is no longer simply about picking a degree and securing a qualification. As technology and artificial intelligence reshape the workplace, students need to look closely at what they will actually gain from their university experience.
Curriculum, practical experience, industry exposure, employability, and the ability to adapt to changing job requirements are becoming increasingly important considerations for students deciding where to study.
The issue has been discussed by education leaders during a panel discussion on the first day of Gulf News Edufair, held at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai.
The panel, titled “The degree test: What makes a university worth your time and money?” has brought together senior academics from universities in the UAE to discuss what students and parents should consider when choosing a university.
Dr. Ahmad Said Ibrahim Alshuaibi, assistant professor of human resource management at the University of Dubai, has noted that the name of a degree and its curriculum remain important, but students should pay greater attention to what they will actually gain from the programme.
“The degree title matter, the curriculum matter, but what matters most is what students will get,” shared Alshuaib.
With technology advancing rapidly, universities need to provide students with innovative knowledge and the skills they need. Students also need exposure to real-life experiences and opportunities to engage with society.
“They need to be very equipped when they get out there.”
He has pointed out that universities offering the same major can still provide very different educational experiences.
“Some universities cover concepts, others get more practicality. The approach of how the industry teaches the curriculum is very important.”
Professor K. K. Singh, general manager at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, has bared that universities need to strengthen the connection between academic education and the workplace.
“We are going to bridge the gap between the industry and the academy,” stated Singh.
The UAE has different types of higher education institutions, including government-funded universities and branch campuses, and he has stressed that it would be “unfair” to make a direct comparison between them.
“From the student perspective, the one indicator that they can tell you is who is giving them the chance to go into the industry.”
Singh has advised students who can afford the fees to focus on the quality and relevance of the education, including the curriculum and their chosen specialisation.
Students should also consider what could give them an edge over graduates from other universities and examine the institution’s placement opportunities.
University rankings can play a role in how students assess institutions, but Dr. Arindam Banerjee, professor of finance, programme director, and master of applied finance and wealth management at S P Jain School of Global Management, has emphasised that students should not just look at a number.
“If you cannot measure anything you cannot value anything. Rather than just looking at the ranking, look at the parameters, understand the methodology of the ranking and what it gives you,” explained Banerjee.
Moreover, he has encouraged students to seek information directly from people who have experienced the university.
“If you are looking for a good future, you have to look for honest information. Speak to alumni, have connections to corporates, and speak to the kids in the campus about their experience.”
Such conversations can provide a clearer understanding of what university life and the programme are actually like.
The rapid development of AI has added another layer to the university decision.
Professor Dr. Amitabh Upadhya, director of academic at Global Business Studies (GBS Dubai), has highlighted that the role of higher education has changed significantly over time.
“There was a time when just a degree was enough to find a job. There was also a time when you have to be a specialist. Then came the AI phase that we are into currently,” described Upadhya.
He has underscored that the speed of technological change means university curricula must also evolve.
“The syllabus of the curriculum should also match that phase, that is when regulatory systems have to be flexible.”
The challenge is to understand how significantly the environment around students has changed and respond to their changing expectations.
“The student is looking for something that can fulfill his personal understanding of life. We, as educators, have to realise that we have to accommodate the desires and requirements of the young people.”
Additionally, the rise of AI has contributed to the uncertainty among young people about future employment.
“AI is only adding to the insecurities of youngsters when it comes to jobs,” exclaimed Upadhya.
Universities and institutions therefore need to consider ways of helping students continue learning as their careers develop.
“We also need to learn, unlearn, and relearn. There has to be shorter-focused programmes designed by universities and insititutions to help students.”
The emphasis should be on creating opportunities for continued learning rather than assuming that a single qualification will be enough throughout a person’s working life.
Meanwhile, Banerjee has reiterated the importance of distinguishing between a job and a career.
“There is a difference about a job and a career. A job is more about the 9 to 5 while a career is more sustainable,” stated Banerjee.
For students, this means considering not only whether a programme can lead to an immediate employment opportunity, but whether it can provide a foundation for longer-term professional development. As industries change because of technological advances, the curricula need to change with them.
“Relevance and flexibility are very important, which will eventually lead to impact and employability among other things.”
The reputation of a university can influence students, but the panellists has recommended students to look beyond branding and understand the people and systems behind an institution.
Upadhya has noted that the reputation of an institution is connected to the people who are part of it.
“Reputation is based on people who are part of that university. It is important that we understand the intentions of the institutions and how sincere they are,” remarked Upadhya.
Alshuaibi has added that rankings and the way a university is perceived in the market can influence students, but young people should also be objective about what they can gain during their education.
The focus should be on the skills and personal development that students can build during their university years.
For students and parents in the UAE, the panel discussion has highlighted a shift in how the value of higher education is being assessed.
A degree remains an important qualification, but students should also examine the curriculum, opportunities for practical experience, industry connections, placement opportunities, flexibility, and the skills they will develop.
In an environment where technology and AI are changing the workplace rapidly, the university experience is being viewed not only as preparation for a first job, but as a foundation for continued learning and career development.
“Let’s adapt to what we need than what we have,” said Banerjee.
For students choosing where to invest their time and money, the question may therefore be less about which university has the most recognisable name and more about what the institution will enable them to learn, experience, and become by the time they graduate.