Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Emirates is proud to support KHDA’s efforts in positioning Dubai as a top global destination for students to pursue higher education. Global connectivity, a compelling value proposition and promotional efforts will underpin that goal, and our network of close to 140 destinations puts us in a strong position to attract more students, bring them and their families to Dubai anytime of the year and on repeat journeys to support them throughout their studies. It will also help us build a loyal base of younger travellers and a connection that endures long after graduation. By keeping Dubai among the most connected cities in the world, Emirates supports Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) strategy across tourism, trade, logistics and now, education."