Gulf News Edufair kicks off with top UAE and global study choices

Top UAE institutions gather at Edufair to connect students with future career pathways.
Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025, the UAE’s most popular higher education show, gets underway today at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Running until October 5, the ninth edition of the event brings together more than 35 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and overseas, alongside a packed seminar series and interactive sessions designed to help students plan their academic futures.
Edufair features a strong line-up of institutions from across the UAE. For many, the event is more than an exhibition, it is an opportunity to meet students, answer questions, and explain how their courses connect to today’s job market.
Curtin University Dubai is among the exhibitors. Prof Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor & President, says, “Curtin University Dubai is excited to showcase its new programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Design, along with existing programmes in Business, IT, Engineering and Psychology. These programmes are developed to prepare students for high-demand careers.”
He adds that Edufair is the ideal stage to highlight Curtin’s campus expansion. “Edufair gives us a direct opportunity to guide students towards future-ready pathways while highlighting our 50 per cent campus expansion, which now includes cutting-edge labs, design studios, and collaborative spaces that strengthen industry integration and enrich the student experience.”
Another exhibitor, the University of West London, features a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Sajesh Nambiar, Head of Student Recruitment & Admissions at University of West London Ras Al Khaimah Campus, says, “We are introducing a strong line-up of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These include BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Cyber Security, BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance (ACCA-accredited), and BA (Hons) Business Studies at the undergraduate level. For postgraduate students, we’re offering an MBA, MSc in Artificial Intelligence, and MSc in Cyber Security – programmes that reflect the growing demand for tech-driven and future-ready careers.”
Nambiar adds, “Edufair is more than just an event – it’s a space where real conversations happen, and futures are shaped. Their platform helps us reach a wide and diverse audience of students and parents who are genuinely invested in quality education.”
Symbiosis International University - Dubai also presents a host of newly-launched courses at Edufair. “Symbiosis Dubai is proud to showcase our new programmes – B.Com with ACCA, B.Tech in Computer Engineering, BBA Dual Degree with Aston University, BBA (Hons)/ BBA, B.Sc in Psychology, and our flexible MBA weekend batch,” says Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director.
“These programmes are designed to be visionary, equipping students with the skills to step into industries and jobs that don’t even exist today. Edufair is important because it lets us meet students, hear about their dreams, answer their questions, and guide them as they learn to navigate through an uncertain future,” Dr Patankar adds.
Global study options are also a major draw at Edufair. Consultants are on hand to guide families through admissions, funding, and career planning. Y-Axis, Edufair’s platinum sponsor and a leading education and migration consultancy, is highlighting a wide range of opportunities.
Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, says, “Popular destinations include Canada, the UK, and Germany, with rising interest in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, and France.”
Khan emphasises the consultancy’s role in linking education with careers, adding that families can meet Y-Axis experts at Edufair to explore international pathways.
The event’s seminar series is another highlight. Panels will address why employers now focus more on graduate outcomes than course titles, and how universities are redesigning programmes to reflect workplace needs. Speakers will also discuss the role of artificial intelligence in education, acknowledging its benefits while cautioning against overreliance that could weaken critical thinking.
Entry to Edufair is free. Click here to register and be part of the UAE’s leading higher education showcase.
