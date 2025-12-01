UAE warns residents on Eid Al Etihad: Spot fake National Day giveaways

Eid Al Etihad warning: Don’t let scammers steal your personal info.
Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning to residents about rising scams targeting the public during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The alert comes as multiple giveaways and UAE National Day offers are being promoted across social media and public spaces.
In a video shared on its official social media channels, the UAE Cyber Security Centre demonstrated how scammers are targeting the public by placing posters with QR codes in busy public spaces.
The footage showed a man sticking these posters on walls and other surfaces while unaware passersby scanned the codes, highlighting how quickly personal information can be compromised if caution is not exercised.
“One post is all it takes for scammers to access your accounts and steal your data,” the Cyber Security Centre said. “Don’t fall for fake giveaways this Eid Al Etihad. Stay alert and celebrate safely.”
Scammers are increasingly using “quishing,” a form of fraud where fake QR codes are placed over legitimate ones in parking meters, café windows, or promotional posters. Scanning these codes can redirect users to counterfeit websites designed to capture personal details, login credentials, or bank information. Some codes may also install malicious software like ransomware or password-stealing tools.
Fake summons notices on car windshields are another common tactic, often instructing victims to pay a fee via a QR code that is actually a scam.
Tips to stay safe
The Cyber Security Centre advises the public to:
Verify the source: Check the QR code’s placement and look for signs of tampering before scanning.
Check the URL: Always review the link your device shows before interacting.
Avoid untrusted codes: Do not scan QR codes from unknown or suspicious sources.
Report suspicious activity: Notify the relevant authorities if you encounter potential scams.
The authority reminded residents that scammers often target areas where people act quickly, so vigilance is key. “Stay alert, scan smart, and protect your data,” the post concluded.
